Jack Wood Lands New Sponsor for Phoenix Race

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season will come to an end on Friday, November 5, with the championship race at Phoenix Raceway (8 p.m. ET, FS1). GMS Racing‘s Jack Wood will cap off his part-time season by partnering with a new sponsor and contending for his first career win.

GMS Racing issued a press release on Wednesday, November 3, announcing that Quick Quack Car Wash will take over as the primary sponsor of the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado. He will complete 150 laps and advertise the chain of drive-through car wash facilities with over 140 locations throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, and Utah.

Excited to have @quickquack on the truck this weekend at @phoenixraceway race way. Let me know what you think of the paint scheme. @GMSRacingLLC pic.twitter.com/HCqZfAZyG1 — Jack Wood (@DriverJackWood) November 3, 2021

“I’m excited to have a new and exciting partner on my truck that continues to grow its presence as one of the top car washes on the west coast for our final race of the year at Phoenix. Quick Quack Car Wash has really changed the game in automotive cleaning and I can’t wait to have them on my No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet at Phoenix for the finale.” Wood said in a press release.

Wood Will Cap Off a Part-Time Debut Season

Wood made his debut in the Camping World Truck Series while simultaneously running in the ARCA Menards Series. He made eight starts in ARCA and 11 in the first 20 Truck Series races, posting a career-best finish of 10th at World Wide Technology Raceway on August 20 while teammate Sheldon Creed won.

Wood has posted an average finish of 26.7 during his inaugural season in the Truck Series while failing to finish four races. Though he came within one spot of cracking the top 10 at Nashville Superspeedway with an 11th-place finish. Now he will cap off his debut season with a trip to Phoenix Raceway, where he has never competed as a Truck Series driver.

While Wood hasn’t traveled to Phoenix in a Chevrolet Silverado, he has two starts in two different ARCA series. He finished 24th in a 2020 ARCA Menards Series West race at the one-mile oval after a crash ended his day early. He then crashed at Phoenix during a 2021 ARCA Menards Series race, finishing 29th.

Wood Will Run Full-Time During the 2022 Season

While he only competed on a part-time basis during the 2021 Truck Series season, Wood will return to GMS Racing in 2022 for an expanded schedule. He will be back in the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado while pursuing a championship.

GMS Racing issued a press release on August 26 and confirmed that Wood will run full-time in 2022. The team announced that he will continue to run in the No. 24 but did not provide any further details about the potential sponsors that will join him for the 23-race schedule that features a return to Lucas Oil Raceway.

“I feel extremely honored to be asked to drive for GMS Racing again next year, we have built a lot of momentum over the last few months and I feel strongly that next season will be a very successful one,” Wood said in the press release on August 26. “There has been plenty of learning and ground work built in order to do just that. I would like to thank everyone at GMS Racing and Chevrolet for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to chase my dream. I hope to finish the rest of this year out strong and then take the off season preparing to hit the ground running in 2022 starting at Daytona!”

