Jeff Gordon Honors Kyle Busch: ‘A Champion and Prolific Racer’

Jeff Gordon and Rick Hendrick paid emotional tribute to Kyle Busch on Thursday following the shocking death of one of NASCAR’s most accomplished and recognizable stars.

Busch died at the age of 41, sending shockwaves throughout the racing world and prompting an outpouring of grief from drivers, teams, fans, and longtime rivals across the sport.

Among the most emotional reactions came from Gordon and Hendrick, two figures deeply connected to Busch’s NASCAR journey through Hendrick Motorsports.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Denny Hamlin and countless others also shared tributes throughout the day, but Gordon’s statement stood out because of the complicated and highly publicized relationship he once shared with Busch during the height of their careers.

Jeff Gordon Remembered Busch’s Passion and Intensity

Jeff Gordon, a four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, also shared a statement honoring Busch after his death.

“This is a devastating loss and one that is hard for the NASCAR community to process,” Gordon said. “Kyle was a fierce competitor who demanded the very best from himself each time he put on the helmet.”

Gordon, who was teammates with Busch at Hendrick Motorsports, said he saw Busch’s intensity up close.

“As teammates, I saw firsthand the passion and intensity he brought to the sport every single day,” Gordon said. “He was a champion and prolific racer who made a tremendous impact on NASCAR and was a lifelong advocate for all forms of motor sports.”

Gordon also emphasized Busch’s love for his family.

“But beyond the track, he loved his family deeply and was incredibly proud of Samantha, Brexton and Lennix,” Gordon said. “My thoughts are with the entire Busch family during this extremely difficult time.”

Rick Hendrick Remembered Busch’s Competitive Fire

Rick Hendrick, who gave Busch his first major Cup Series opportunity at Hendrick Motorsports, called Busch’s death “an incredibly painful shock” and “a heartbreaking loss for the NASCAR family.”

“Kyle was one of the most talented drivers I’ve ever seen and a racer in the truest sense of the word,” Hendrick said in a statement. “He had a fire and competitive spirit that drove him to be great. I watched Kyle grow up in this sport and valued the friendship we shared long after he drove for our organization.”

Hendrick also reflected on Busch’s love for his family.

“As much as he loved to drive a race car, nothing brought him more joy than being a husband, a father and watching his son race,” Hendrick said. “On behalf of everyone at Hendrick Motorsports, our hearts are with Samantha, Brexton, Lennix, Kurt and the Busch family.”

NASCAR Continues Mourning Busch’s Death

Busch’s death has triggered an overwhelming response throughout NASCAR and the broader sports world.

Drivers, teams, media personalities and fans flooded social media with tributes remembering Busch’s intensity, talent, and impact on the sport over more than two decades.

The two-time Cup Series champion became one of NASCAR’s most polarizing and successful figures during his career, earning more than 60 Cup victories while building one of the sport’s largest fan bases.

But beyond the wins and championships, Thursday’s tributes painted a more personal picture of Busch — one centered on family, mentorship and the relationships he built throughout the garage.

Together, the statements from Gordon and Hendrick reflected just how deeply Busch’s loss is being felt across every corner of NASCAR.