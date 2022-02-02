Joey Logano Reveals ‘Clean’ Shell-Pennzoil Scheme

The No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang has a fresh, new look for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joey Logano has revealed the Shell-Pennzoil scheme that he will use for several races.

Team Penske showed off the new scheme on February 2 with a nearly three-minute video. Logano discussed the changes in the automotive industry and NASCAR before pulling the cover off of his Gen 7 stock car. He revealed the bright yellow scheme, absent any of the red scallops.

There are still splashes of red on the Ford Mustang. The wheel wells and the bottom of the Gen 7 stock car are red, adding some contrast to the bright yellow base. Logano’s stock car also features a massive Pennzoil logo located behind the door numbers.

“It’s obviously very clean. I’d call it basic, which I think a lot of times when you get a good-looking scheme you get too many lines and you miss some of the awesome body lines that are on this Next Gen car,” Logano said during a media availability. “So it really kind of shows a lot of the cool curvature of the new design on the Next Gen car.

“And like I said, she’s clean, she looks good, she’s got some polished up wheels on it. That’s something that definitely sets it apart from a lot of other cars on the racetrack and that’s also a lot of work on Team Penske’s side to do that, but it’s definitely gonna be neat when you see that on a Team Penske car.”

Logano Will Showcase the Scheme During the Clash

With the bright yellow scheme out in the open, Logano will now head to Los Angeles for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. He will showcase his No. 22 Ford Mustang while trying to win the exhibition race.

Achieving this goal will not be a simple task. There will be 23 drivers on the quarter-mile short track trying to learn the intricacies of the Next Gen car. There will also be drivers potentially pursuing different goals. Will they all fight for the win, or will some of them simply try to avoid wrecks?

“To be honest with you, you have to be consistent,” Logano added during the February 2 availability. “What’s consistent? I’m gonna win. I’m going out there to win the race. That’s the goal and we do what it takes to do that, but you have to have your moral code. And what is considered ok? Is straight-up dumping somebody OK to go win a race? I don’t think so. That’s not really in my cards.

“Now, a bump-and-run, I’ve proven that’s OK. The facts are you have to be OK with it happening to you. Am I OK with getting wrecked? No. Am I OK with getting moved out of the way? I’m not gonna be happy about it, but you have to be OK with it if I’m gonna do it.”

NASCAR Made a Big Change for the Clash

The Busch Light Clash will feature more competitors than in previous seasons, as well as even more travel for the teams. There are increased costs, so NASCAR has made a significant change.

According to a release from NASCAR, the purse for the Busch Light Clash will now be $1,967,000. Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal first reported on January 26 that the purse had increased by $750,000 for the first trip to LA, putting it just under $2 million. Stern did not have the exact number, but NASCAR confirmed his report with the news release on February 2.

Logano will have the opportunity to secure the win, which would add to his list of starts. He previously captured the 2017 Advance Auto Parts Clash over Kyle Busch. Now he will try to add another Clash win to his resume while showing off the new Shell-Pennzoil scheme.

READ NEXT: Corey LaJoie Reunites With Primary Partner for LA Trip