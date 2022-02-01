Molson Coors Returns to Team Penske for 2022 Season

The Rookie of the Year contender has a key partner in place for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Austin Cindric will have support from Keystone Light as the brand returns for another season at Team Penske.

Team Penske announced the news on February 1 with a press release. The Cup Series team confirmed that the long-standing relationship with Molson Coors will continue and will feature the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 22. Cindric will try to qualify for the main event during the All-Star Open, and he will showcase the Keystone Light scheme in the process.

“Becoming the driver of the iconic No. 2 in the Cup Series has helped me develop an even deeper appreciation for the rich history of the car and the team,” Cindric said in a statement. “Building on the partnership with Keystone Light and Molson Coors adds another chapter to that history. The No. 2 has evolved over the years. First it was Midnight, then the Blue Deuce – so I’m excited to add to the tradition and ‘Grab a Stone’ with Keystone Light and our team in 2022.”

Team Penske Has Used Multiple Beer Schemes

Molson Coors has a longstanding relationship with Team Penske. The beer distributor first joined forces with the racing organization and driver Danny Sullivan in the Indycar Series. The sponsorship expanded with Miller sponsoring Rusty Wallace in 1991 and introducing the iconic black and gold scheme.

The drivers have changed over the years, but Molson Coors has continued to support Team Penske. Brad Keselowski is the latest example with his Keystone Light scheme that he used during the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 2012 Cup Series champion also showcased a multitude of Miller Lite schemes during his tenure with Team Penske.

“Our 35-year legacy partnership with Team Penske – a constant in motorsports for nearly four decades – has seen an all-star lineup of Molson Coors brands and Penske drivers teaming up to race for championships,” says Adam Dettman, Head of Partnerships at Molson Coors, in a statement from the team. “Now, Austin Cindric is jumping behind the wheel of the iconic No. 2 car for Keystone Light’s second year as the featured brand. We look forward to raising a cold Keystone Light in victory lane with Austin and his Penske teammates in 2022.”

Cindric Now Has 3 Public Schemes for the 2022 Season

The Keystone Light scheme is the third to become public. Team Penske has also shown off Cindric’s Discount Tire and Menards schemes that will take over the No. 2 for several races during his rookie season.

According to an announcement on December 10, Discount Tire will sponsor Cindric and the No. 2 team for 13 of the races in 2022. The original announcement did not provide details about which races would feature the white, black, and red scheme.

Similarly, Team Penske announced on November 30 that Cindric would drive a yellow and black Ford Mustang with logos for both Menards and Richmond Water Heaters on the sides and the hood. The release did not reveal the number of races or the locations that will feature the Menards scheme.

