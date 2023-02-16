Josh Williams Adds Brand-New Primary Partner

Josh Williams will be back with DGM Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He will pursue more top-10 finishes while joining forces with a new primary partner.

According to a press release, Williams will now have support from Call811.com as part of a multi-race deal. The locating company will make its debut on the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro during the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18. Call811.com will share primary branding with Alloy Employer Services.

From cornhole to a connection. I am thrilled to announce our first big sponsorship news of the season alongside https://t.co/jHgXLxO9ZU! Starting with @DAYTONA on Saturday, https://t.co/jHgXLxO9ZU will be featured on at least 12 primaries this season. 📰 https://t.co/Ach6P2cBK1 pic.twitter.com/LBLivAoMqG — Josh Williams (@Josh6williams) February 16, 2023

The superspeedway race is only the start of the relationship. Call811.com will also serve as a primary partner on the No. 92 Chevrolet for at least another 11 Xfinity Series races.

Having 811 become a part of our racing family is special,” Williams said in a press release on February 16. “Seeing them over the years on our family business job sites to now being on my car is pretty dang cool! It’s time to dig in 2023 with 811.”

The Deal Includes a New Scheme During the West Coast Swing

While Call811.com will share a co-primary role with Alloy Employer Services at Daytona International Speedway, the company will fully take over the No. 92 for the entire West Coast swing of the schedule.

The No. 92 will debut a new scheme on February 25 during the trip to Auto Club Speedway. The scheme will then return the following week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and then on March 11 at Phoenix Raceway.

DGM Racing did not reveal the remainder of Call811.com’s schedule. The only information available is that the company will continue to make appearances on the No. 92 Chevrolet as Williams moves ever closer to 200 career starts in the series.

Williams currently has 154 Xfinity Series starts on his resume with eight top-10 finishes. If he qualifies for every race on the 2023 schedule, he will close out the season with 187 career starts, mainly with DGM Racing.

Williams Previously Announced His Return for 2023

The addition of Call811.com is the latest piece of news to cap off a relatively quiet offseason. Williams has not made any big announcements since December 21, 2022. This was the day that he set his plans for the 2023 season.

Williams, who split the 2022 season with DGM Racing and BJ McLeod Motorsports, announced that he would return full-time to the Mario Gosselin-owned team. He would take on the full, 33-race schedule while reuniting with existing partners in Alloy Employer Services, Star-Tron, Sleep Well Inc., Coolray, and General Formulations.

Williams has been a key contributor to DGM Racing since originally making his debut with the team during the 2016 season. He has secured all eight of his top-10 finishes with the team, headlined by a sixth-place run at Kansas Speedway in 2020.

Williams will continue to be the main driver in the DGM Racing lineup. Alex Labbe will attempt to qualify at Daytona while also seeking other opportunities to fill out his schedule. Similarly, Josh Bilicki will return to DGM Racing at Daytona before joining the team at both Road America and the Chicago Street Race.

There will also be other events where Bilicki makes starts for DGM Racing. However, the team will not reveal these until later in the season.