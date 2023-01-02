JR Motorsports Releases Primary Scheme for Brandon Jones

JR Motorsports has put another piece in place for the 2023 season. The Xfinity Series team has released the primary scheme for Brandon Jones and the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro.

JR Motorsports showed off the new look on Monday, January 2. The team revealed that the No. 9 Chevrolet will feature the signature neon yellow from the Menards logo, as well as orange and red stripes down the side.

The blue hood of the stock car will feature a massive Jeld-Wen logo and a small Menards logo. Jeld-Wen will also have a presence on the rear of the No. 9 Chevrolet as the company continues to support Jones through his move to another organization.

Jones will first put this scheme on display during the season-opening trip to Daytona International Speedway. He will rejoin the Chevrolet family while aiming to surpass two previous top-five finishes at the Florida track.

JR Motorsports Previously Announced a Deal With Menards

The release of the new scheme is the latest update surrounding Jones and his primary partner. JR Motorsports previously announced that Menards would make the move from Joe Gibbs Racing along with the five-time Xfinity Series winner.

JR Motorsports made the announcement on November 3, two days prior to the Xfinity Series championship race. The team issued a press release and said that Menards will serve as Jones’ primary partner for all 33 races of the Xfinity Series season.

This deal continued a relationship that dates back to the 2016 season when Jones drove for Richard Childress Racing. Menards has celebrated three wins with the Georgia native and now Jones will try to add even more to this partner’s total while pursuing a return to the playoffs.

“To be able to make this transition to JRM alongside Menards is a dream come true for me,” Jones said in the November press release. “I am eager to win races and championships with Menards’ continued support.

“It will be significant to have my longtime sponsor and John Menard reunite with Dale [Earnhardt Jr.] and JRM. JRM’s commitment to their partners is second to none, and I can’t wait to come out of the gate strong with them in 2023.”

NASCAR Fans Will Do Double-Takes During the 2023 Season

JR Motorsports will largely have the same lineup for the 2023 season. Jones is the new addition as he works with returning drivers Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, and Josh Berry. However, the schemes will lead to some double-takes among NASCAR fans.

Since the start of the 2020 Xfinity Series season, the No. 9 has primarily used the Bass Pro Shops/True Timber/Black Rifle Coffee Company scheme while contending for wins. Now the stock car will feature the Menards yellow that previously took over the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra and Austin Cindric’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang.

With Jones bringing Menards to the No. 9 Chevrolet, Bass Pro Shops will now move over to Berry’s No. 8 Chevrolet for several races. The outdoor gear retailer will support the Tennessee native during his second full-time season at JR Motorsports. Bass Pro Shops will also serve as the primary partner for one of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Xfinity Series starts.