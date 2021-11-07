Kurt Busch Surprises Anthony Alfredo’s Mother With Amazing Gesture

The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion has just made an amazing gesture. Kurt Busch secretly purchased Anthony Alfredo’s pink window net from the Charlotte Roval race and gifted it to the Front Row Motorsports driver’s mother.

The team that fields Alfredo’s No. 38 Ford Mustang first revealed the gesture with a series of photos on Twitter. FRM said that an “unknown person” won the auction for the autographed window net. As it turns out, Busch was this mystery bidder. However, he did not keep the net. He delivered it to Veronica Alfredo, who lost her mother to breast cancer.

An unknown person bid on and won @anthonyalfredo's pink window net. That unknown bidder none other than @KurtBusch! The two gifted it to Anthony's mother @VAlfredo89, who lost her mother to breast cancer. Thank you Kurt, and the Kurt Busch Foundation for this special moment! pic.twitter.com/SSJSVzrEPu — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) November 6, 2021

“When Kurt called me and told me he did this I was speechless,” Alfredo tweeted on Saturday, November 6. “It was hard to keep it a secret. This means so much to my mom and our whole family. Like many others, my grandma was a true warrior.”

The window net auction was part of an initiative that Busch created in partnership with the NASCAR Foundation — Window of Hope. Inspired by a young fan named Mason Bradley who sent him a letter back in 2019 asking for pink window nets, Busch spearheaded a plan to have all of the Cup Series drivers run pink window nets for breast cancer awareness during the playoff race at the Charlotte Roval. The goal was to have them all autograph the nets and auction them off to raise money for families impacted by a breast cancer diagnosis.

Busch Spent Hundreds on the Autographed Window Net

Cool family moment!!@KurtBusch surprises @anthonyalfredo’s mom, who has a family history with breast cancer, with the pink window net from her son’s car that he raced at the ROVAL. Busch was the winning bidder on the @NASCAR_FDN auction for #WindowofHope pic.twitter.com/owbaYkkb96 — CGR NASCAR Teams (@CGRnascar) November 7, 2021

According to the eBay listing, Busch won the auction with a bid of $860 dollars. He beat out six other people that combined to place 26 total bids for the autographed window net.

The auction started with a price of $250, but the moves became more aggressive as the end approached. For example, one bid took the price from $550 clear to $700. The price continued to increase until one final $860 bid roughly one hour and 17 minutes before the cutoff.

Chip Ganassi Racing provided a first-hand look at the special moment featuring Busch and the Alfredo family late on November 6. The team tweeted out a video that showed Busch giving the window net to Veronica and revealing that it was her son’s.

“We got you a net,” Busch said in the special video. “Because you moved me through the whole process, and I felt compelled to… it’s gonna get worse. You ready?” Busch then revealed that he had purchased Alfredo’s net.

The Window of Hope Initiative Raised a Large Amount of Money

Alfredo’s window net was only one of more than three dozen that were available following the playoff race at the Charlotte Roval. All of the NASCAR Cup Series drivers that took part in the October 10 event autographed their pink window nets and made them available on eBay through the NASCAR Foundation.

Busch’s window net raised a total of $3,801.97 during the special auction while Matt DiBenedetto raised $1,275. Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick each raised the bar with the biggest numbers of the Cup Series drivers. Larson’s net sold for $5,026.83 while Harvick’s went for an even $5,100.

The auctions for all of the autographed window nets raised a total of $59,523 to benefit families impacted by a breast cancer diagnosis. Race Team Alliance and Racing America then got involved with a $50,000 donation to take the total well over $100,000.

