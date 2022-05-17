Kurt Busch Confirms Impending Divorce

The driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry has answered a question that has lingered since the trip to Kansas Speedway. Kurt Busch has confirmed that he and his wife, Ashley, are getting a divorce.

“Upon inquiry by various press outlets today, I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage. Divorce is a personal and private matter and I hope our privacy will be respected,” Busch said in a statement on May 17, transcript courtesy of FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass.

The veteran NASCAR driver made the statement after TMZ obtained court documents. The outlet reported that Ashley had filed documents in a Florida court on May 9, saying that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” According to TMZ, Ashley noted in the documents that they had a prenuptial agreement.

The Couple Tied the Knot in 2017

Busch and Ashley, who is a polo player, first met in 2015. They ultimately tied the knot in January 2017 during a trip to the Caribbean island of Saint Barthelemy.

Busch provided a glimpse at the rings on January 9 by posting a photo on Twitter of their two hands together. He also posted coordinates on social media confirming that they were on Saint Barthelemy. Ashley, for comparison, tweeted out a photo on January 7 that showed double rainbows over the island and the water.

The two put part of their relationship on display during the run of CMT’s “Racing Wives.” Ashley was one of the key cast members along with Samantha Busch, Amber Balcaen, Whitney Dillon, and Mariel Swan, and she spent time talking about life both at and away from the track.

Busch Will Focus on His Remaining Schedule

The veteran driver provided confirmation about the impending divorce, but there will not be any further updates. He asked for people to respect his and Ashley’s privacy as they work through this personal matter.

Instead of providing any more information, Busch will focus on his remaining schedule. He is fresh off his first win of the season, which he secured at Kansas Speedway after leading a race-high 116 laps, sweeping the final two stages, and taking the lead from Kyle Larson without making any contact.

Busch currently sits 18th in points after the first 13 races of the season. He is below the cutline in terms of points, but his win has him momentarily locked into the playoffs. Though he will have to keep stacking points in order to move himself up the leaderboard in case there are more than 16 winners in the regular season.

The next step in the journey, however, will be an exhibition race. Busch will take on the annual All-Star Race, which takes place at Texas Motor Speedway on May 22. He will compete with his fellow race-winners and past champions alike while trying to secure the $1 million prize.

