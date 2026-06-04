‘The Next Kyle Busch Will Be Brexton Busch’: Fans Honor NASCAR Legend’s Legacy

As tributes continue to pour in following the death of NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, one theme has emerged again and again from fans sharing memories in his online guestbook.

Many believe his legacy is far from over.

In emotional messages posted alongside condolences for Samantha Busch and their children, fans repeatedly mentioned Brexton Busch, expressing hope that Kyle’s son will one day carry on the family’s racing tradition.

The online guestbook, attached to Busch’s obituary, has become a gathering place for NASCAR fans from across the country. Some shared stories of meeting Busch in person. Others reflected on decades spent watching him race. Many simply wanted the Busch family to know how much the two-time Cup Series champion meant to them.

One fan wrote, “The next Kyle Busch will be Brexton Busch!!!!”

Another added, “I will be rooting for Brexton all the way to the Cup Series.”

Others shared similar sentiments, saying they looked forward to one day seeing Brexton race in NASCAR while carrying forward the competitive spirit that made his father one of the sport’s most recognizable figures.

Fans Share Personal Stories About Kyle Busch’s Impact

Many of the messages went beyond racing.

Several fans described how Busch had become part of their lives through years of watching NASCAR with family members and loved ones.

One particularly emotional tribute came from a fan who explained how Busch unknowingly helped him through one of the most difficult periods of his life.

“Rowdy helped me keep my mind at bay and going forward,” the fan wrote. “You helped me heal from tragedy, you helped me move on, that’s the impact your racing had on my life.”

The fan went on to explain that watching Busch race helped him cope following the death of his father.

“NASCAR brought my father and me closer together over the years,” he wrote. “Turning on the TV to watch a race will never be the same.”

Others recalled following Busch’s entire career, from his rise as a young driver to becoming one of the most successful and polarizing competitors in NASCAR history.

“Followed your entire career,” another fan wrote. “Man was it exciting to watch you drive.”

Several fans admitted Busch was not always their favorite driver, but said they grew to respect him over the years, particularly as they watched him embrace fatherhood and family life away from the racetrack.

Messages Focus on Samantha, Brexton, and Lennix

While many tributes celebrated Busch’s accomplishments on the track, others focused on the family he leaves behind.

Fans repeatedly addressed Samantha Busch directly, offering prayers and support while sharing memories of watching the couple’s journey together.

One message read, “Samantha my heart goes out to you in this difficult time in your life.”

Another fan wrote that while Busch “wasn’t always my favorite driver,” seeing him as a husband and father revealed a different side of the NASCAR star.

“He showed how much he loves you,” the fan wrote. “You and your children will always be in my thoughts and prayers.”

The recurring mention of Brexton throughout the guestbook highlights just how closely NASCAR fans have followed the Busch family’s story over the years. Through social media, racing appearances, and youth competition, many fans have already watched Brexton begin carving out his own path in motorsports.

For now, however, the messages serve as a reflection of the impact Kyle Busch had on generations of racing fans.

Some remembered victories. Some remembered rivalries. Others remembered moments they shared with family while watching him race.

And as one fan’s message suggested, many believe the legacy Kyle Busch built over a remarkable NASCAR career may continue long into the future through the next generation.

“The next Kyle Busch will be Brexton Busch.”