Kyle Busch Details JGR Relationship Breakdown on ‘RFTC’

USA Network’s “Race For the Championship” returned on Thursday, October 20, with an episode focusing on the first three races of the Cup Series playoffs. Kyle Busch played a major role in this episode, and he provided some strong comments about his relationship breakdown with Joe Gibbs Racing.

There were multiple moments where Busch talked about his time with JGR and the stresses of his search for a new contract. One of the most emotional featured him explaining that his relationship with the company drastically changed during the 2022 season.

“Something that is so disappointing to me, and so hurtful about this whole situation with JGR, is they were like family,” Busch explained midway through the episode. “For 15 years, Joe had my back in the stupidest of moments that Kyle Busch was. Like, he was there for me and it’s gone. It just flipped and gone and it’s like nothing I’ve ever been a part of.”

The eighth episode, which also focused on Trackhouse Racing, aired on USA Network, but it remains available for NASCAR fans. The episode and the rest of the season can be seen on the Peacock streaming service.

The Episode Also Highlighted an Important Press Conference

Busch’s time searching for a new contract, as well as his engine failures during the first round of the playoffs, were put front and center during the eighth episode of “Race For the Championship.” The documentary series also showcased a much happier moment for Busch and his family.

There were multiple segments near the end that showed the two-time Cup Series champion preparing to make an important announcement. He and his family picked out the perfect outfits and then they headed to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The reason for this trip was that Busch needed to announce his destination for the 2023 season. He held a press conference and revealed that he would head to Richard Childress Racing after the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

This press conference was a significant moment in NASCAR history when it originally happened on September 13. However, the latest episode of “Race For the Championship” provided even more details by showing the moment that Busch actually signed his contract with RCR. The cameras caught him putting pen to paper, as well as him expressing sadness about having to wait another six weeks before switching teams.

The Series Will Continue With More Playoff Races

The first seven episodes of the USA Network NASCAR series focused on the races that made up the regular season and the battle for the playoff spots. The eighth shifted to highlight the first three playoff races and Busch’s pursuit of a new contract.

“Race For the Championship” will continue with more episodes focusing on the playoffs. There will be looks at the Round of 12, the Round of Eight, and the championship battle that unfolds at Phoenix Raceway.

As the previews showed, however, there will also be more glimpses of the drivers voicing their concerns about safety on a more frequent basis. One segment, in particular, will have Team Penske’s Joey Logano meeting with media members and talking about the differences in hits.

The next episode of the documentary series will air on USA Network on Thursday, October 27. It will then join the other episodes from the season on the Peacock streaming service.