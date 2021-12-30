Brandon Brown Secures New Primary Partner for 2022

The driver of the No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro has just checked off a major goal. Brandon Brown has landed a new primary partner, LGBcoin.io, for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

LGBcoin is a new, decentralized meme cryptocurrency that recently made its debut. The cryptocurrency that plays off of the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” has achieved a market capitalization of more than $300 million in less than six months, per a press release from Brandonbilt Motorsports.

Brown teased the announcement on Wednesday, December 29, and set a reveal time of 10 a.m. ET. He and Brandonbilt Motorsports then posted a video that showed off his new red, white, and blue scheme featuring LGBcoin logos. According to a press release issued about the announcement, the decentralized meme cryptocurrency will serve as Brown’s full-time primary partner.

“We are thrilled to partner with Brandonbilt Motorsports and Brandon Brown for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” said James Koutoulas, LGBcoin HODLer and founder of Typhoon Capital Management, in a statement. “Brandon is not only an incredibly talented driver, but also a thoughtful individual wise beyond his years. His commitment and singular focus on his profession is inspiring and his personal story is one that we can all be proud of—an American story of success and perseverance. Brandon is truly America’s Driver.

“We are proud to support Brandon this season, to help him continue his American dream,” Koutoulas continued. “If we do our job right, when you think of us, and you hear, ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ you’ll think and feel, ‘Let’s Go America.’”

The brand will make its debut on the No. 68 Chevrolet during the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. The Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 will take place on Saturday, February 19.

The Deal Marks a Major Change for Brandonbilt Motorsports

One of the stories early in the 2021 Xfinity Series season is that the No. 68 did not have many partners to help Brown make it to the track and compete each week. He worked with Larry’s Hard Lemonade, Jabs Construction, and GreenTech Energy for some races but also competed in others with the Brandonbilt Motorsports branding.

He directly addressed this situation by releasing a unique video. He posed as a car salesman and gave partners the opportunity to sponsor his rear end and see their companies on his ’68 hot rod.

The video worked, and Brown secured deals with Haymaker Coffee, ArmorGuard Coatings, and the meme cryptocurrency Baby DogeCoin among others. Brown also took Larry’s Hard Lemonade to Victory Lane at Talladega Superspeedway on October 2, 2021.

Brown Will Try To Surpass a Career Season With LGBcoin

With LGBcoin joining the team as a primary sponsor, Brown is the second driver with a full-time deal involving cryptocurrency. He joins Landon Cassill, who will drive for Kaulig Racing with Voyager Digital as his primary partner. However, Brown is the first driver to secure multiple crypto deals.

Securing the deal with LGBcoin means that Brown has fewer concerns about funding for the 2022 season. He can instead focus on trying to surpass a season where he posted a career-high nine top-10 finishes, three top-fives, and the first win of his Xfinity Series career. Brown will also do so while working with a new spotter in TJ Majors.

“Having the financial support of LGBcoin is incredible, especially at such a pivotal time in our team’s growth as we work to build to the next level of competition,” Brown said in a statement. “From wondering if we would have the financial means to continue to compete, to my first major win (at Talladega no less), to becoming an unintentional meme, this past season was a rollercoaster. The support of sponsors like LGBcoin empowers us to be as competitive as possible and I’m looking forward to competing hard on the track in 2022.”

