Michael McDowell Joins Forces With Partner for Unique Promotion

Horizon Hobby has been a key partner of Michael McDowell for multiple NASCAR Cup Series seasons. Now, this deal involves a unique promotion that supports local hobby shops.

According to a press release, Horizon Hobby and ARRMA have teamed up to produce a replica body of McDowell’s No. 34 Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang. The limited-edition body is for the 1/7 Infraction 6S BLX RC car, which is capable of reaching 80 mph.

Don't miss your chance to own a Limited Edition @Team_FRM @Mc_Driver No. 34 Ford Mustang NASCAR Body for your @ARRMARC Infraction 6S!

In order to secure this body, fans will have to contact their local hobby shop. It will not be available online, and there will only be 1,200 pieces available for preorder. The expected delivery date is mid-March.

“This is such a cool project to be a part of,” McDowell said in a press release. “Growing up, I started in RC racing and it’s cool to see what I raced at Daytona come to life as a best-performing RC body. And this is a great way to get to your local hobby shop and get involved or continue your passion for the hobby.”

McDowell Has Multiple Starts With Horizon Hobby

Horizon Hobby and ARRMA made their debut at Front Row Motorsports during the 2021 season. The partners joined McDowell for the doubleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway, as well as the trip to New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Horizon Hobby expanded its presence at Front Row Motorsports during the 2022 Cup Series season. The company took over McDowell’s No. 34 Ford Mustang for races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Daytona International Speedway. In return, he delivered an eighth-place finish during the road course race in Indiana.

As part of the expanded deal, Horizon Hobby also supported two other drivers. The company served as an associate partner of rookie Todd Gilliland. It also served as the primary partner of Craftsman Truck Series driver Zane Smith as he finished ninth at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The Partnership Continued a Strong Week for Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports has been quite busy ahead of the 2023 Cup Series season. The organization has been reuniting with partners on a regular basis and filling out its sponsor schedule with some new additions.

One early update came on January 11. Front Row Motorsports announced that Fr8 Auctions will return for the 2023 season. The company will serve as the primary partner for the No. 34 team during the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum and then during five regular-season events. Additionally, Fr8 Auctions will join Smith for one Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The updates have continued with the return of Speedy Cash, the addition of gener8tor Skills, the return of Ruedebusch Development and Construction, the return of Love’s Travel Stops, the return of CP Compressors, and the return of Horizon Hobby. Now the team and its three drivers are ready for the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series and Cup Series seasons.

The return of Horizon Hobby included the limited-edition McDowell replica. It also featured a special-edition replica Infraction 6S body for Zane Smith’s Ford F-150. Only 38 of these autographed bodies were available, and they helped raise money for Horizon’s Hobbies for Good Charity.