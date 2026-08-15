NASCAR: Brad Keselowski Admits Kyle Busch’s Bristol Tribute Will Be Hard to Watch

Brad Keselowski expects the return of Kyle Busch’s iconic M&M’s colors at Bristol to be an emotional moment for NASCAR fans and drivers. Ty Gibbs will drive the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in a special M&M’s paint scheme during the Bristol Night Race on September 19. The tribute will bring back the familiar colors Busch drove for many years with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Busch died on May 21 at age 41 after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, according to his family. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion spent 15 seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing and built much of his legacy behind the wheel of the M&M’s-sponsored Toyota. Keselowski has competed against Busch for years and understands the significance of seeing the famous car again.

Keselowski Reacts to Kyle Busch’s M&M’s Tribute at Bristol

Keselowski was asked what it would be like to race against the familiar M&M’s scheme at Bristol without Kyle Busch behind the wheel.

“It will be one of those moments.”

The Bristol tribute will feature Ty Gibbs driving the No. 54 Toyota in the special M&M’s design. Bristol was also one of Kyle Busch’s most successful tracks. He won eight NASCAR Cup Series races at the venue.

Samantha Busch, Kyle Busch’s widow, helped announce the tribute and said Bristol was one of her husband’s favorite tracks.

Keselowski’s return of the M&M’s car at Bristol carries special meaning because of Busch’s longstanding connection to both the paint scheme and the track.

Brad Keselowski Praises NASCAR Tributes to Kyle Busch

Keselowski also praised the many ways NASCAR has continued to recognize Kyle Busch since his death.

“It’s fun to see people trying to do things to recognize him.”

He said the tributes have come from different parts of the racing community, including series outside the NASCAR Cup Series.

“And whether that’s at this level or, you know, I don’t think the other levels are getting enough credit for the things they’re doing.”

Keselowski specifically mentioned the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, the Truck Series and late model racing.

“Whether that’s the O’Reilly Series, Truck Series, or to some degree, even some of the late model things I see going on.”

Those tributes have given drivers, teams and fans different ways to remember Kyle Busch and his career.

Kyle Busch Legacy Continues at Bristol Night Race

Keselowski said the continued recognition of Kyle Busch has meant a lot to the racing community.

“So it’s rewarding to see those things. You know, I think it means a lot to everybody in racing to see that he hasn’t been forgotten.”

He also acknowledged that finding the right way to honor Busch has not been simple.

“And it’s hard to find the right thing to do, but there’s a lot of people trying.”

The Bristol Night Race will provide another major tribute to Kyle Busch. While Ty Gibbs will drive the No. 54 Toyota, the M&M’s colors will remind NASCAR fans of Busch’s years with Joe Gibbs Racing and one of the most recognizable cars of his career.