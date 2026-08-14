NASCAR’s Kurt Busch Gives a Deeper Look at Kyle Busch’s Legacy in New Documentary

NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch has shared an emotional tribute to his younger brother, Kyle Busch, ahead of the next episode of NASCAR Americana.

Kurt shared moments throughout their racing careers and showed gratitude to the racing community. “Losing a brother has been tough for me; losing a legend in the sports world is tough for many. Thank you to the motorsports world for your love and well wishes for our family.”

The video promotes NASCAR Americana’s second episode, “Family Bonds,” airing Saturday, August 15, after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Kurt Busch Reflects on Kyle Busch’s Death

Kyle Busch, known as “Rowdy,” died on May 21, 2026, at age 41. His death shocked the NASCAR community and the Busch family.

In the NASCAR Americana documentary, Kurt recalled the moment Kyle’s death became real to him. He remembered seeing Kyle’s son, Brexton, standing beside his mother, Samantha, during a pre-race memorial at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“To have that moment of symbolization for Kyle and just see Brexton standing there. there’s a moment of ‘Wow. He’s gone and we’re not going to get him back.’”

Kurt also spoke about Kyle’s commitment to NASCAR and how becoming a father changed his outlook.

“As fatherhood came around for him, Kyle wanted to keep racing and stay active. That way, he could race against Brexton. The way that he races, it’s really a lot of what my dad taught Kyle and I.”

The Busch Brothers Built a NASCAR Legacy

Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch grew up in a racing family and became two of NASCAR’s most successful drivers.

Kurt won the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series championship, while Kyle won two Cup Series titles. The brothers competed against each other in the Cup Series for more than 17 years and finished first and second in the same race four times.

Kurt recalled how their family influenced their careers.

“We looked up to the Pettys and the Earnharts and all the racing families. We’re just humble beginnings, you know, blue-collar kids that worked hard, and we were able to break through.”

Kurt also described Kyle’s aggressive style.

“My brother Kyle won everything and did it in his way,” Kurt said. “He went after everybody hard and fast. If you don’t like that kind of racing, don’t even watch.”

Kyle finished his NASCAR career with 234 wins across the national series, including 63 Cup Series victories and two championships.

Kurt Busch Continues to Honor His Brother

Since Kyle Busch’s death, Kurt has continued to speak publicly about his younger brother and his impact on his life and NASCAR career.

“Take my stats, double them, triple them, I mean quadruple them,” Kurt said while discussing Kyle’s achievements. “He’s the winningest driver.”

The upcoming NASCAR Americana episode will explore the Busch brothers’ relationship, their family background and the role racing played throughout their lives.

For Kurt Busch, the documentary provides another opportunity to remember Kyle Busch while thanking the NASCAR community for its continued support of the family.