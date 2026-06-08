NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan International Speedway Post Race Inspection Reveals One Last Twist

Denny Hamlin’s victory in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway became official after his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota passed post-race inspection without any issues. NASCAR confirmed the result on Monday, securing Hamlin’s 57th career Cup Series win and his latest success at the two-mile Michigan track.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 delivered drama from start to finish, but the story did not end when the checkered flag waved. While Denny Hamlin’s victory is official, NASCAR’s work in Michigan is not finished.

Senior NASCAR reporter John Newby shared some select cars heading to NASCAR’s Research & Development Center.

“No issues in Michigan post-race inspection. Denny Hamlin is the winner. The following cars will go to the R&D Center for engine dyno: #1, #5, #22, #23.”

The testing is a standard procedure that helps NASCAR verify compliance with engine regulations.

NASCAR Cup Series Winner Denny Hamlin Clears Inspection

The NASCAR Cup Series veteran earned the victory despite starting from the rear of the field. Hamlin originally won the pole on Saturday, marking the 50th pole position of his career. However, his team had to make unapproved underbody repairs after a tire failure during practice, forcing the No. 11 car to the back of the grid before the race.

Denny Hamlin and his team overcame challenges through effective strategy and precise execution. During the final green-flag run, he managed fuel carefully while several competitors struggled to make it to the finish. With two laps remaining, he passed William Byron for the lead.

Byron then ran out of fuel on the final lap, allowing Hamlin to pull away and secure a 1.099-second victory. Chris Buescher finished second, while Ty Gibbs, Bubba Wallace, and Kyle Larson completed the top five. The race also featured a season-high 11 caution periods.

After qualifying, Hamlin praised his team’s effort to repair the car.

“They did a great job accounting for the damage on the bottom side of the car. t was a handful, all I wanted, certainly.”

NASCAR Cup Series Teams Selected for Engine Dyno Testing

NASCAR regularly sends engines from selected teams to its R&D Center for dynamometer testing.

The procedure measures engine performance and helps officials verify compliance with powertrain regulations.

The selected cars represent major organizations in the NASCAR Cup Series, including Trackhouse Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske, and 23XI Racing. NASCAR has stressed that the selection does not indicate a rules violation and is part of its normal inspection process.

NASCAR Michigan International Speedway Weekend Ends With Final Review

The extra testing serves as the final step in NASCAR’s technical review process. Every race-winning car undergoes a detailed inspection, including checks of body dimensions, weight, and other specifications, before results become official.

For Hamlin and the No. 11 team, the clean inspection result removes any doubt about the Michigan victory. The win was his third of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season and added another milestone to an already accomplished career.

As teams leave Michigan International Speedway, Hamlin heads to the next race with a confirmed victory. The four organizations selected for engine dyno testing will now wait for the final results, bringing one last chapter to an eventful NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Michigan.