NASCAR Cup Series Driver Says Young Drivers Face the Same Challenge as Golf and Football Stars

Chase Elliott believes young NASCAR drivers face the same path to success as athletes in golf, football, and baseball. Speaking before this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway, the 2020 Cup Series champion said the rise of teenage drivers is not something new. Instead, he sees it as part of the natural development of modern sports.

Elliott made the comments as 19-year-old Connor Zilisch continues to lead NASCAR’s latest youth movement following his move to the Cup Series. Rather than seeing younger competitors as a threat, Elliott said every athlete must start early, develop their skills, and earn opportunities through hard work.

He also stressed that learning never stops, even for experienced NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the highest level.

Chase Elliott Says Young NASCAR Drivers Follow The Same Path as Other Athletes

During an interview with Frontstretch, Chase Elliott was asked about the growing number of teenage drivers entering the NASCAR Cup Series and whether it feels unusual to compete against racers who are just beginning their careers.

“I was that young at one point, so I think that’s pretty normal, honestly. It’s been that way for a while now. It’s no different than golf or football or baseball or anything else. You kind of start at a pretty young age now, work your way up through and hopefully have the cards fall your way at the right time to have opportunities and enough success to go along with it.”

The Hendrick Motorsports driver said he hopes the next generation succeeds as they build their careers in NASCAR.

“I wouldn’t say it’s surprising, but best of luck to all those young guys that are trying to make a name and make a path for themselves. Some of them will.”

His comments come as Connor Zilisch begins his rookie season as the only full-time rookie in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series after earning promotion through a strong Xfinity Series campaign.

Chase Elliott Says Learning Never Ends in the NASCAR Cup Series

Although Chase Elliott has become one of NASCAR’s most experienced drivers, he said every competitor continues to learn throughout their career.

When asked whether mistakes by younger drivers become frustrating, Elliott explained that learning remains part of the job regardless of experience.

“Everybody’s got to learn, right? And I’ve been doing it for a long time, and I’m not done learning.”

Elliott understands the pressure that comes with reaching the NASCAR Cup Series. The son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott entered the series with high expectations, won Rookie of the Year honors, and captured the 2020 Cup Series championship. Despite those achievements, he believes no driver ever stops improving behind the wheel.

Strong NASCAR Cup Series Season Keeps Chase Elliott in Title Fight

Chase Elliott enters Sonoma Raceway, enjoying another competitive NASCAR Cup Series season with Hendrick Motorsports. He has already won races at Martinsville Speedway in March and Texas Motor Speedway in May, keeping himself among the championship contenders.

His season has also included challenges. Earlier this month, Elliott was involved in a multi-car crash at Michigan International Speedway with Christopher Bell, causing heavy damage to the SAFER barrier.

Even with those setbacks, Elliott believes the arrival of young talent helps NASCAR continue to grow. Veteran drivers provide experience, while younger competitors bring fresh confidence and determination. Together, they strengthen the NASCAR Cup Series and raise the level of competition.

For Elliott, success follows the same pattern in every major sport. Young athletes begin with ambition, continue learning through experience, and work toward earning their place among the best.