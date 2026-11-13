NASCAR Hit With Offseason Blow as Drivers Suffer Unexpected Accidents After 2026 Finale

The 2026 NASCAR season has ended, but two drivers have already faced unexpected setbacks during the offseason. Ryan Blaney and Frankie Muniz both suffered accidents within days of the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, missed the NASCAR Awards banquet and Ford’s Veterans Day exhibition at Daytona International Speedway after a fall during a dinner outing.

Meanwhile, Muniz crashed during practice for the same exhibition event and needed medical attention. Both incidents forced the drivers to withdraw from their scheduled appearances.

The accidents also disrupted Ford’s plans for the event, which brought together drivers from different racing series to honor members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Ryan Blaney Injury Forces NASCAR Champion to Miss Daytona Event

Ryan Blaney suffered an accident just one day after winning the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Team Penske driver celebrated his fourth victory of the season on Sunday, November 8. He finished fourth in the final championship standings after closing the campaign with a win.

However, Blaney suffered a fall while having dinner with family and friends on Monday night, November 9. The incident required medical attention and forced him to change his offseason plans.

Blaney shared an update through Instagram, explaining what happened and confirming that he was recovering.

“I was out at dinner last night with my family and some friends and I accidentally took a fall that required medical attention. I am doing okay and am resting and recovering. I’m disappointed to miss celebrating Kyle Larson and the NASCAR Championship today and Ford’s ‘Proud to Honor race’ tomorrow at Daytona. While I won’t be there, I’ll be supporting my teammates and fellow Ford drivers as they honor each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day.”

Blaney did not reveal the nature of his injury or provide further details about its severity.

The accident forced him to miss Tuesday’s NASCAR Awards banquet in Miami, where Kyle Larson celebrated his third Cup Series championship. He also missed Wednesday’s Ford Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic at Daytona.

Robert Noaker Replaces Ryan Blaney at NASCAR Veterans Day Event

Ford needed a replacement after Blaney withdrew from the Daytona exhibition.

Robert Noaker, a two-time IMSA Mustang Challenge North America champion, took his place on the U.S. Marine Corps-themed team. Noaker joined Formula Drift driver Ben Hobson for the event.

The exhibition brought together drivers from different racing backgrounds to honor members of the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day.

Blaney’s absence meant he could not participate in the celebration alongside his fellow Ford drivers. However, he confirmed that he would continue supporting the event despite missing the scheduled activities.

Frankie Muniz Crash at Daytona Forces Another Driver Withdrawal

Frankie Muniz became the second driver ruled out of the Ford Proud to Honor event after suffering a crash during Wednesday’s practice session.

The actor-turned-racer was preparing for the exhibition on Daytona International Speedway’s infield road course when the incident occurred.

Ford Racing confirmed that Muniz received medical attention following the crash.

“Frankie Muniz was involved in an incident while practicing for today’s Proud to Honor event at Daytona International Speedway. He was transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation. He is awake and alert.”

Muniz was discharged from the medical center later that night.

In a statement released through Ford Racing, he expressed disappointment about missing the event and thanked those who supported him after the accident.

“I am disappointed I won’t be able to take part in Ford’s Proud to Honor event tonight. I was looking forward to honoring the service of our veterans and racing against these other amazing drivers. I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me. I want to thank everyone at Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway and the staff here at the hospital. I especially want to thank everyone who has reached out and for all the prayers.”

Ford Racing development driver Jenson Altzman replaced Muniz for the exhibition.

Despite the two incidents, both drivers are expected to recover ahead of the 2027 NASCAR season. The new campaign will begin with Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway in February.