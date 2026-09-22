NASCAR Makes Blaney-Hocevar Fight Decision After Bristol Chaos

NASCAR will not penalize Ryan Blaney or Carson Hocevar after their post-race fight at Bristol Motor Speedway, the sanctioning body confirmed Monday. The decision follows a heated finish to Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race, where contact between the two drivers ended Blaney’s race and sparked a fight on pit road.

NASCAR said it will continue reviewing the role of crew members who became involved in the incident. The sanctioning body said it could announce any penalties for crew members later this week.

The fight came after a late-race crash between Blaney and Hocevar, adding another layer to an already physical NASCAR playoff race.

NASCAR Decides Against Punishing Ryan Blaney or Carson Hocevar

NASCAR announced Monday that Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar will face no penalties following their physical altercation at Bristol.

The official statement read: “Regarding Saturday night’s post-race at Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR will not issue penalties to either Ryan Blaney or Carson Hocevar. Further review is being conducted to determine penalties to any crew members involved in the incident, and if necessary, any penalties will be announced later this week.”

The decision came after Blaney confronted Hocevar following the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Blaney walked to Hocevar’s No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, grabbed him by the firesuit and shoved him.

Hocevar responded with punches to Blaney’s face before officials and team members separated the two drivers. Blaney later appeared with a bruised and cut left eye.

NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell explained the decision on Kevin Harvick’s “Happy Hour” podcast.

“If drivers are going to handle their own business, the way we looked at that, how it played out, we’re not going to encourage fighting, but what we are going to encourage is passion, right?” O’Donnell said.

“So no, there’s nothing coming from us in terms of [penalties].”

Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar Fight After Bristol Crash

The Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar incident began with 43 laps remaining at Bristol.

Hocevar attempted a crossover move on Blaney while the two drivers raced for second place. Blaney’s No. 12 Team Penske Ford ended up in the Turn 1 wall after neither driver backed off in the battle.

Blaney had led a race-high 202 laps and won Stage 2 before the crash. He finished 33rd after the damage ended his strong run.

Hocevar recovered from the incident and finished third behind race winner Joey Logano and runner-up Kyle Larson.

Blaney later discussed the fight on Denny Hamlin’s “Actions Detrimental” podcast. He said he was not looking for a boxing match when he approached Hocevar.

“I wasn’t planning on throwing anything. I just really wanted to grab him and pretty much yell at him and show my displeasure.”

Blaney also acknowledged that his aggressive approach led to Hocevar’s response.

“He rightfully did. He landed a pretty good right hand.”

Blaney described the on-track contact as “50-50,” saying both drivers were fighting for the preferred bottom lane at Bristol.

Hocevar also addressed the incident after the race.

“I understand why he’s upset. That’s probably his championship. So I understand 100%. And I’d probably be mad at me, too,” Hocevar said.

NASCAR Reviews Crew Members After Bristol Fight

While NASCAR will not penalize Ryan Blaney or Carson Hocevar, the sanctioning body is still reviewing the crew members who entered the fight.

O’Donnell has previously said NASCAR does not want drivers using their cars to settle disputes on the track. The sanctioning body also distinguishes between drivers handling an incident themselves and crew members joining a physical confrontation.

That distinction is now important after the Bristol fight. NASCAR said it will assess the incident before deciding whether to issue penalties to any crew members.

The Bristol race was the third event of The Chase, making every position important for playoff drivers. Blaney left the track with a damaged car and an eye injury, while Hocevar finished third.

Joey Logano won the race, earning his third victory of the season and 40th career NASCAR Cup Series win. Kyle Larson finished second and moved to the top of the playoff standings.

For now, Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar will keep their race results and points, with no penalties for the fight. NASCAR’s remaining decision concerns the crew members who became involved after the drivers confronted each other on pit road.