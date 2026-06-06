NASCAR: The Kyle Busch Announcement Richard Childress Never Got to Make at Michigan International Speedway

Richard Childress arrived at Michigan International Speedway on Friday expecting to announce a major milestone for Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch. Instead, the NASCAR team owner faced reporters under far different circumstances following Busch’s passing.

The media availability had been scheduled weeks earlier to confirm a Kyle Busch contract extension that would have kept the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion with Richard Childress Racing through the 2027 season.

Rather than celebrating the future, Childress used the opportunity to reflect on his final conversation with Busch and the confidence both men shared about the team’s direction.

The revelation provided a glimpse into what had been planned at Michigan International Speedway and how quickly events changed. It also highlighted the optimism within Richard Childress Racing just days before the focus shifted from competition to remembrance.

Richard Childress Planned Kyle Busch Contract Extension Announcement at Michigan International Speedway

According to Matt Weaver of Motorsport.com, Childress explained that the gathering was originally intended to announce that Kyle Busch would remain with Richard Childress Racing for another season.

“This is a different type of media availability. Instead of a press conference that he was coming back and racing for us in ’27 …”

The planned Kyle Busch contract extension would have confirmed Busch’s commitment to the organization beyond his current agreement. Since joining Richard Childress Racing in 2023 after leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch had become a central figure in the team’s NASCAR Cup Series program.

Childress also shared details of his final conversation with Busch. The two spoke on Tuesday night and discussed the progress the team had made in recent weeks.

“I talked to Kyle on Tuesday night before everything went down on Wednesday night and Thursday and we had a great conversation talking about how he said, ‘you give me cars like you gave me the last three weeks,’ he said, ‘I will make The Chase this year.”

The discussion reflected the confidence both men had in the team’s ability to improve its position as the NASCAR season moved forward.

Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing Believed Better Results Were Ahead

Despite an inconsistent season, Richard Childress said recent performances had given both him and Kyle Busch renewed confidence.

The No. 8 Chevrolet had shown improvement with interim crew chief Andy Street, and Busch believed stronger cars would help the team compete for a NASCAR playoff spot.

“I mean we were that confident. Both of us had a lot of confidence in us. We haven’t had the year that any of us expected or wanted. We started out like gangbusters and it just didn’t go. We’ve had a lot of opportunities and we just didn’t finish ’em off.”

The confidence surrounding the Kyle Busch contract extension was tied directly to that recent progress. Richard Childress Racing believed the second half of the NASCAR Cup Series season could provide opportunities to turn performance into results.

Michigan International Speedway Weekend Takes on a Different Meaning

Instead of celebrating Kyle Busch’s future, the Michigan International Speedway weekend became a time of reflection for Richard Childress Racing and the NASCAR community.

Childress admitted the emotional weight of arriving at the track without the driver he expected to stand beside during the planned announcement.

“But that’s a tough part about today. Even walking in here, I was thinking, ‘what if he and I were walking in together instead of coming in here and thanking the media for the support.”

Richard Childress Racing announced that Austin Hill will continue competing in the No. 33 Chevrolet through the remainder of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. The stylized No. 8, long associated with Kyle Busch, will be preserved for potential future use by his son, Brexton.

What was supposed to be a celebration of a Kyle Busch contract extension at Michigan International Speedway instead became a reminder of the strong partnership between Busch and Richard Childress. Childress’s remarks showed that both he and Busch were looking ahead with confidence just days before the unexpected turn of events.