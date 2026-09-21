NASCAR Team Owner Shrugs Off Tense Hocevar-Blaney Fallout After Bristol Brawl

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway ended with more than a close finish after Carson Hocevar and Ryan Blaney were involved in a heated post-race fight.

The incident followed contact between the two drivers with 43 laps remaining in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Blaney was running second in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford when Hocevar moved into the bottom lane in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. The contact sent Blaney into the wall and ended his race. Blaney finished 33rd, while Hocevar recovered to finish third behind race winner Joey Logano.

After the race, Blaney confronted Hocevar near the Spire car. He grabbed Hocevar’s firesuit and shoved him before Hocevar responded with several punches. Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson later discussed the NASCAR fight and the crash.

NASCAR Fight Leaves Jeff Dickerson Surprised

Dickerson said he was surprised by Blaney’s reaction because he believed the contact was part of hard racing at Bristol.

“Yeah, I actually am because, you know, he came across. It’s like he threw the block. We were saying, ‘Inside, inside, inside.’ I mean, he knows,” Dickerson said. “That’s a bit out of character for Ryan.”

The Spire co-owner said the team did not expect Blaney to confront Hocevar after the NASCAR race.

“I don’t know. I don’t-I don’t want to see Blaney mad. I love him, but, you know, it’s just—that’s how-I don’t know. It’s just Bristol.”

Dickerson also described the crash as part of the hard racing that often takes place at the short track.

“We were saying, ‘Inside.’ I mean, whatever, man. I mean, it’s Bristol, hard racing,” he said.

Hocevar-Blaney Fight Adds More Drama

The Hocevar-Blaney fight added another moment to an already intense NASCAR night. Blaney approached Hocevar after the checkered flag, grabbed his firesuit, and shoved him. Hocevar then responded with several punches.

Dickerson acknowledged the physical exchange but questioned whether Hocevar should face a NASCAR penalty.

“I can’t-we’re just surprised he can fight. What do you mean? What’s he going to get penalized for, by who?” Dickerson said.

He later added, “Yeah, I think so. I think so. That was pretty wild.”

Hocevar has faced criticism this season for his aggressive driving style, and the contact with Blaney added another incident to his list of on-track disputes. However, Dickerson did not suggest that Hocevar deliberately caused the Bristol crash.

NASCAR Bristol Race Ends With Questions

Dickerson said he did not expect the team to have to defend Hocevar after the NASCAR Bristol race because he viewed the incident as hard racing.

“Yeah, I mean, but I’d also, you know, I can’t-I don’t want to tell people the stop sign’s blue, right?” Dickerson said. “So, I mean, that one, I didn’t know what we were-I didn’t know we were going to have to defend anything.”

He also pointed to Hocevar’s strong finish despite the late controversy.

“I was kind of surprised with Ryan because, I mean, like, we were listening to it and, you know, we were saying, ‘Inside,’” Dickerson said. “I mean, whatever, man. I mean, it’s Bristol, hard racing.”

Hocevar finished third after recovering from the contact, while Blaney’s race ended against the wall. After the finish, the NASCAR fight became the main focus, with Dickerson maintaining that the crash was part of short-track racing and questioning what penalty, if any, Hocevar should receive for the post-race confrontation.