‘I Was About to Throw a Punch’: Noah Gragson Reveals What Stopped Him From Fighting Kevin Magnussen

Noah Gragson came within moments of throwing a punch after NASCAR’s inaugural street race in San Diego.

Days after his heated post-race confrontation with former Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen, the Front Row Motorsports driver revealed during a SiriusXM interview that the only thing that kept the situation from becoming physical was a last-second warning that it could have long-term consequences for his career.

The admission offered new insight into one of the most talked-about moments from the Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado, where Gragson and Magnussen’s on-track frustrations spilled onto pit road after the checkered flag.

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‘I Really, Really, Really Wanted to Go Fight’

Gragson admitted the emotions of the moment nearly got the best of him.

“I really, really, really, wanted to go fight,” Gragson said.

He then revealed just how close he came to acting on that impulse.

“I was about to throw a punch and I got told right before I got over there that there’s going to be long-term consequences with my job if that was the case, and so I had to really restrain it.”

Instead, Gragson walked away before the confrontation escalated.

Looking back, he acknowledged there was little to gain from taking things any further.

“It’s a no-win situation. We’re not going to deal with that guy probably ever again, and if we do, it’ll be fun. I’d be excited, but if not, it is what it is. I’ve moved on. I’m racing again this next weekend and I’m going to do as best of a job as I can for the No. 4 team.”

Gragson also admitted the confrontation wasn’t solely about one corner or one incident.

“This season, there’s a lot of frustrations on top of that, and that kind of boiled over to that moment, but that was kind of the ticking time bomb and it finally went off.”

‘You’re in Our Ballpark’

While the confrontation happened after the race, Gragson said the frustration had been building almost from the moment the green flag waved.

His biggest issue wasn’t simply the contact with Magnussen. It was the mindset he believed the former Formula 1 driver brought into his NASCAR Cup Series debut.

“What I’m most mad about is that you’re in our ball field, in our ballpark, and we’re out here and we race the 38-race season.”

Gragson said Magnussen’s aggressive approach wasn’t limited to their battle.

“To come in here on Lap 3 and be jamming up the inside and running into guys and driving into their doors, not just myself but other guys, it’s frustrating.”

He pointed to the differences between Formula 1 and NASCAR, saying drivers crossing over from FIA-sanctioned series sometimes underestimate how to balance aggressive racing with respect for competitors who race each other every week.

“Where in F1, they kind of have a zero touching policy. We do have a bit of contact, but they feel like it’s 10x more than that and that’s what pisses me off. You’re coming into our ballpark and running into us.”

According to Gragson, the breaking point came after he watched Magnussen make similar moves on several other drivers.

“He hit me super hard going into Turn 12, and then after I watched him do it to three other guys, it made me mad. I raced him hard for the rest of the day. I was blocking him because I was over it. Sick and tired, and then he wrecked us.”

The Story Didn’t End With the Checkered Flag

The confrontation between Gragson and Magnussen quickly became one of the defining moments of NASCAR’s first Cup Series race at Naval Base Coronado.

Video from pit road captured the two drivers exchanging heated words after climbing from their cars, but few realized how close the incident came to becoming much more.

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Now, Gragson has revealed the missing piece of the story.

While he insists he’s moved on and is focused on Sonoma Raceway, his comments paint a clearer picture of just how emotional the moment became after months of frustration and an afternoon filled with contact.

If Magnussen returns for another NASCAR Cup Series start, the two drivers may very well cross paths again.

But according to Gragson, one thing prevented their San Diego confrontation from becoming one of the most infamous post-race fights in recent NASCAR history: the realization that one punch could have cost him far more than his temper.