NASCAR O’Reilly Series Chase Standings: Where Drivers Rank After Talladega

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship battle is heating up, and Saturday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway gave the contenders another opportunity to make their case for the title.

With the 2026 season approaching its conclusion, every position matters. And after a dramatic Progress Group 250 that saw Sammy Smith edge Carson Kvapil by just 0.084 seconds, the championship picture remains competitive at the top.

Jesse Love entered Saturday’s race with the points lead and did exactly what he needed to do to protect it. The Richard Childress Racing driver started from the pole and finished third, keeping himself ahead of a tightly packed group of contenders.

But Love doesn’t have much breathing room. Justin Allgaier, Corey Day and Sheldon Creed are all within 50 points of the lead, setting up an intriguing championship fight over the remaining races.

Updated NASCAR O’Reilly Series Chase Standings After Talladega

Love remains atop the standings with 2,401 points following Saturday’s race. Allgaier sits second, just 19 points behind, while Day trails by 29 points.

Creed holds fourth, 50 points back, with Kvapil rounding out the top five.

Here are the complete updated NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase standings following Talladega on Saturday, Oct. 24:

Jesse Love: 2,401 points (leader) Justin Allgaier: 19 points behind Corey Day: 29 points behind Sheldon Creed: 50 points behind Carson Kvapil: 59 points behind Sam Mayer: 96 points behind Sammy Smith: 108 points behind Taylor Gray: 155 points behind Austin Hill: 168 points behind Brandon Jones: 189 points behind Parker Retzlaff: 201 points behind Rajah Caruth: 218 points behind

The standings reflect just how close the championship battle remains among the leading contenders.

Love’s third-place finish allowed him to maintain his advantage over Allgaier, who finished fourth. Day also enjoyed a productive afternoon, climbing from 10th on the starting grid to finish sixth.

Creed finished fifth, keeping himself within striking distance of the championship lead.

Meanwhile, Kvapil delivered one of the strongest performances of the afternoon. The JR Motorsports driver led a race-high 67 laps before finishing second to teammate Smith.

Despite coming within a fraction of a second of victory, Kvapil remains fifth in the standings, 59 points behind Love.

Sammy Smith’s Talladega Victory Adds Another Twist to Championship Battle

While Love protected his points lead, Smith stole the spotlight with a dramatic victory.

The JR Motorsports driver started 11th and led just one lap, but he made it count when it mattered most.

Smith crossed the finish line 0.084 seconds ahead of Kvapil, giving JR Motorsports a sweep of the top two positions.

Love finished third, followed by Allgaier and Creed. Day, Blaine Perkins, Dean Thompson, Brandon Jones and Anthony Alfredo completed the top 10.

The victory was a major moment for Smith, although he still has significant ground to make up in the championship standings. He sits seventh, 108 points behind Love.

Saturday’s results also underscored the consistency of the championship frontrunners. Love, Allgaier, Creed and Day all finished inside the top six, limiting opportunities for their closest competitors to make substantial gains.

With Talladega in the rearview mirror, Love remains the driver everyone is chasing. However, his 19-point advantage over Allgaier leaves little room for error as the 2026 championship race continues.