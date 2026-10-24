NASCAR O’Reilly Series Talladega Qualifying Results: Jesse Love Wins Pole

Jesse Love is making a habit of starting up front at Talladega Superspeedway.

The Richard Childress Racing driver claimed the pole position for Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Talladega, narrowly beating Jake Finch in one of the closest qualifying battles of the weekend.

Love edged Finch by just 0.002 seconds to secure the top starting spot for the Progress Group 250 on Oct. 24.

It marked Love’s fifth consecutive pole at Talladega, continuing an impressive qualifying streak at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

With no practice session scheduled, drivers went straight into qualifying Saturday morning, leaving teams with little opportunity to evaluate their cars on track before the race.

Jesse Love Leads Talladega Qualifying as Jake Finch Falls Just Short

Finch came agonizingly close to denying Love another Talladega pole, but the tiny margin was enough to put the RCR driver at the front of the field.

Sam Mayer qualified third, followed by Carson Kvapil in fourth and Austin Hill in fifth.

Rajah Caruth took sixth, with Anthony Alfredo, Brent Crews, William Sawalich and Corey Day completing the top 10 in the qualifying results.

Day, however, encountered trouble during the session.

The No. 17 team dealt with fluid loss and an engine problem that required an engine change, forcing Day to start from the rear of the field despite recording the 10th-fastest qualifying result.

Three drivers also failed to make the race: Lavar Scott, Patrick Emerling and Carson Ware.

Full NASCAR O’Reilly Series Talladega Qualifying Results

Here are the complete qualifying results for Saturday’s Progress Group 250 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Position Driver

1 Jesse Love

2 Jake Finch

3 Sam Mayer

4 Carson Kvapil

5 Austin Hill

6 Rajah Caruth

7 Anthony Alfredo

8 Brent Crews

9 William Sawalich

10 Corey Day*

11 Sammy Smith

12 Sheldon Creed

13 Nick Leitz

14 Justin Allgaier

15 Jeremy Clements

16 Brandon Jones

17 Taylor Gray

18 Caesar Bacarella

19 Harrison Burton

20 Ryan Ellis

21 Patrick Staropoli

22 Josh Williams

23 Connor Mosack

24 Mason Maggio

25 Ryan Sieg

26 Parker Retzlaff

27 Dean Thompson

28 Joey Gase

29 Kyle Sieg

30 Will Rodgers

31 Leland Honeyman Jr.

32 Jeb Burton

33 Daniel Dye

34 Brennan Poole

35 Josh Bilicki

36 Blaine Perkins

37 Garrett Smithley

38 Lee Pulliam

Corey Day is expected to start from the rear following an engine change.

Did not qualify: Lavar Scott, Patrick Emerling and Carson Ware.

Lee Pulliam did not record a qualifying time because of a brake issue.

What Time Is the NASCAR O’Reilly Series Race at Talladega?

The Progress Group 250 is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT) on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Talladega Superspeedway.

The CW will televise the race, with radio coverage available through MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Love will lead the field to the green flag, but starting up front offers no guarantees at Talladega. With cars running in tightly packed drafting lines, drivers can gain or lose positions in a matter of seconds.

Saturday’s race gives Love another opportunity to turn his qualifying dominance into a victory, while Finch and the rest of the field will look to challenge him over the course of the afternoon.