Richard Childress Racing Expands Deal With Returning Partner

Richard Childress Racing has announced an expanded deal with a returning partner for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Andy’s Frozen Custard will return to sponsor Austin Dillon while moving further into NASCAR.

RCR announced the news on February 14 with a press release. The team said that Andy’s Frozen Custard will return to support Dillon once again, and it will take over the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro for the March 19 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Excited to announce an extended partnership with @EatAndys! Especially excited for that new whip!🍦 pic.twitter.com/0achrLrmcd — RCR (@RCRracing) February 14, 2023

Dillon previously showcased Andy’s Frozen Custard during an exhibition event. He had the company as his primary partner during the 2021 All-Star Race, which took place at Texas Motor Speedway. Now, Dillon will reunite with Andy’s while battling for a spot in the Cup Series playoffs.

As part of the partnership, the No. 3 of Dillon will make several stops at “at least half” of Andy’s locations. This begins with a trip to Sanford, Fla., and continues with a stop in Clearwater. The full list of appearances will be made available at a later date.

The Partnership Extends To Another Driver

Dillon will not be the only NASCAR driver showcasing Andy’s colors during the 2023 season. Anthony Alfredo, the driver of the No. 78 BJ McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, will also do so while continuing his own relationship with the company.

Alfredo previously had Andy’s Frozen Custard as his primary partner during the 2020 season when he drove part-time for Richard Childress Racing. This included the fall race at Kansas Speedway.

Alfredo will now have Andy’s Frozen Custard as his primary partner for two Xfinity Series races. The company will first take over the No. 78 Chevrolet at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27 before returning at Texas Motor Speedway on September 23.

“We have had a relationship with RCR, Austin Dillon, and Anthony Alfredo that began several years ago,” said Andy Kuntz, CEO and owner of Andy’s Frozen Custard, in a press release. “We are excited to have them back for the 2023 season while we create more opportunities for our fans to enjoy the NASCAR experience with their family, friends, and favorite frozen treats.

“Our motorsports alliance has allowed us to reach more fans and it has been very productive for our brand and our stores. The NASCAR/Andy’s relationship has contributed to an increase in our national brand awareness and is also helping us grow almost as fast as the racecars we sponsor. We are on target to open nearly 28 new stores this year and have more than 100 in development.”

Dillon Will First Pursue an Important Goal

Both drivers will have Andy’s Frozen Custard as a primary partner during the 2023 season, but these races will not take place until the spring. For now, they will both focus on the start of their respective campaigns.

For Alfredo, this means trying to qualify for every single race on the Xfinity Series schedule. There will be more entries than available spots at Daytona International Raceway and other tracks on the schedule, and he will have to post fast qualifying laps each week.

For Dillon, he remains in pursuit of his third career Crown Jewel. He has one Daytona 500 win and one Coca-Cola 600 win, but he continues to chase wins in the Cup Series. The Daytona 500 is the immediate focus as Dillon returns to the site of his 2018 victory.