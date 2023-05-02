Ross Chastain Expands Road Course Schedule

Ross Chastain has expanded his summer with some road course races. He will reunite with DGM Racing while bringing a new partner to the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

According to a press release, Chastain will take over the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro for the Florida-based team at both Sonoma Raceway and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. He will bring along a new primary partner in the Skip Barber Racing School, which has helped numerous drivers hone their skills on road courses.

“Racing on road courses is something I have only done in NASCAR,” Chastain said in a press release. “I didn’t grow up turning left and right, so I have had to learn and adapt quickly. I recognized early on that I needed as many laps as possible. Skip Barber has been a great way for me to get laps, and I am excited to announce this partnership for Sonoma and the Indy Road Course.”

Chastain Makes His Second Start of 2023 for DGM Racing

The Florida native spent the majority of his Xfinity Series career with JD Motorsports and Kaulig Racing, but he has worked with DGM Racing since joining Trackhouse Racing as the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro.

Chastain made his debut in a DGM Racing Chevrolet during the 2022 season. He first suited up at Circuit of the Americas, and he finished 17th overall. Though he was in contention for the win before a spin during the closing laps.

Chastain returned to DGM Racing for two more races during the 2022 Xfinity Series season. He finished fourth at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and 28th at Watkins Glen International.

Chastain’s most recent start with DGM Racing took place early in the 2023 season. He took over the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro for the final Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway, and he finished 24th overall at a track where DGM Racing has traditionally struggled. The only exception was the 2020 season when Alex Labbe finished 13th and Josh Williams finished 10th.

Chastain Brings Experience at 1 Particular Road Course

Putting Chastain in the No. 91 Chevrolet for the race at Sonoma could pay immediate dividends. The reason is that the California road course is a brand-new addition to the schedule.

The Xfinity Series has never competed at Sonoma Raceway so the majority of drivers will enter the race weekend with no previous laps around its turns. It will be a true learning experience for many of them. Chastain, for comparison, has multiple starts across multiple series. This includes a fourth-place finish during the Craftsman Truck Series race at Sonoma in 2022.

Chastain has made three Cup Series starts at Sonoma Raceway split between three different teams, and he has delivered strong finishes in two of them. His first start, which he made with Premium Motorsports in 2019, resulted in a 33rd-place finish.

Chastain’s return to Sonoma took place during the 2021 season. He drove the No. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing, and he delivered a seventh-place finish while continuing a solid season. Chastain then returned to Sonoma in 2022 with Trackhouse Racing, and he finished seventh once again while teammate Daniel Suarez captured the win.