Ross Chastain Pulls Triple Duty During NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend

Ross Chastain has a packed racing weekend ahead of him at Darlington Raceway. He will pull triple duty while driving for multiple NASCAR teams.

The Florida native will kick off his weekend by making his return to Niece Motorsports on Friday, May 12. He will take over the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado for the fifth and final time in 2023 as he competes in the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

One day later, Chastain will reunite with DGM Racing during the Shriners Children’s 200 (1:30 p.m. ET, FOX). He will join the Xfinity Series team for the second time in 2023 and for the first time since the trip to Auto Club Speedway.

Chastain will cap off his weekend with the Goodyear 400 Cup Series race on Sunday, May 14 (3 p.m. ET, FS1). He will continue the pursuit of his first win of the season at one of NASCAR’s most difficult tracks.

Chastain Will Run Multiple Throwback Schemes at Darlington Raceway

The trip to South Carolina coincides with Throwback Weekend, NASCAR’s annual celebration of racing history. The majority of teams use the opportunity to honor legends from the past with tribute schemes, and Chastain will continue this trend in multiple series.

Throwing it back to a 𝑳𝑬𝑮𝑬𝑵𝑫.@RossChastain will pilot this No. 41 Worldwide Express / Lee Petty throwback next weekend at Darlington Raceway. @WWEXRacing | @TooToughToTame pic.twitter.com/nUwXrFKGKy — Niece Motorsports (@NieceMotorsport) May 3, 2023

The weekend will begin with Chastain celebrating a three-time Cup Series champion. He will partner with Worldwide Express to honor Lee Petty with a blue scheme on the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado.

The No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet Camaro will not have a throwback scheme, but it will have something that fits with the driver. Chastain’s stock car will essentially be a giant watermelon as he partners with the Florida Watermelon Association and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

A slick ride if we do say so ourselves. Props to @WWEXRacing and their long-time carrier partner, UPS. #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/e2ljsbI1uf — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) May 2, 2023

Chastain will use the Cup Series race to bring back a longtime NASCAR sponsor. Worldwide Express will have UPS logos on the hood of the brown and white No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro as Chastain celebrates 1999 Cup Series champion Dale Jarrett.

Chastain will actually be the third driver running a Jarrett scheme at Darlington Raceway. Carson Hocevar will have the Worldwide Express/UPS logos on his No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado during the Truck Series race while Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Country Crock will recreate the scheme on the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro during the Cup Series race.

Chastain Pursues a Win at The Lady in Black

The Florida native has achieved success at all three levels of NASCAR. He has six combined wins — four in the Truck Series, two in the Xfinity Series, and two in the Cup Series.

None of these wins have taken place at Darlington Raceway. As an example, Chastain captured events at Kansas Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway, Pocono Raceway, and Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Truck Series.

Chastain’s Xfinity Series wins were at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Daytona International Speedway while his Cup Series wins were at Circuit of the Americas and Talladega Superspeedway.

Chastain’s closest brush with Victory Lane at Darlington Raceway took place during the 2020 season. He finished in the fall Xfinity Series race behind Brandon Jones while driving for Kaulig Racing. Though he also finished third in the 2021 Southern 500 Cup Series race behind Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.