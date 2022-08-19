Ryan Vargas Secures New Partner for Daytona Trip

The driver of the No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will have a new partner on board for the trip to Daytona International Speedway. Ryan Vargas will showcase National Metering Services as he takes on the superspeedway for the second time in 2022.

JD Motorsports announced the news and showcased the new scheme on August 19. The No. 6 Chevrolet will feature a white base with National Metering Services logos on the sides and hood. The stock car will also feature red and blue stripes and door numbers. This partnership will mark the company’s first move into NASCAR sponsorship.

🚨PARTNER NEWS🚨 We’re so excited to welcome National Metering Services on board for our race NEXT WEEKEND AT DAYTONA! NMS is one of the premier installation companies in the US, and has a combined industry experience of over 75 years in meter installations & customer service! pic.twitter.com/vJ1paDg5UT — Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) August 19, 2022

“We are excited to sponsor Ryan Vargas in the [No.] 6 JDM entry at Daytona. With NASCAR being a new venture for me and the company, we are happy to be able to support an up-and-coming talent like Ryan, and look forward to being there with some guests to enjoy the race”, said National Metering Services president William Castle in a press release.

Vargas Has 3 Prior Xfinity Series Starts at Daytona International Speedway

The trip to Florida for the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola will present Vargas with an opportunity to continue a consistent run at the 2.5-mile track. He has made three previous starts at Daytona in the Xfinity Series and has finished every single one, a rarity in NASCAR.

Let’s do something cool again. Nearly one week from now, we’ll be back at @DAYTONA. Hoping for more days like this🚀 pic.twitter.com/0HnM3d3bDx — Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) August 19, 2022

Two of these starts — 2021 and 2022 — featured Vargas securing a top-20 finish. He kicked off the 2021 season by turning in an 18th-place finish in a race that featured eight caution flags for incidents. Per Racing Reference, one of these multi-car incidents actually collected Vargas, but he continued and completed the race.

Vargas kicked off the 2022 season by qualifying for a spot inside the top 10 at Daytona International Speedway. He lined up eighth and turned in another clean race. He avoided two sizable incidents during the final stage, and he finished 18th once again.

“I am so happy to have the added support from a new sponsor like National Metering Services to continue to support our team’s racing efforts,” Vargas added in the press release. “We finished 18th at Daytona in February, and look forward to heading back there again!”

Vargas Recently Added Another New Partner

🚨PARTNER NEWS🚨 We’re excited to welcome @midwestdreamcar aboard as an associate partner for the Kansas Speedway race next month! We will also be doing a MASSIVE Meet & Greet and presentation at the museum on Sept. 8th, so don’t miss out!#TeamJDM pic.twitter.com/6Xuv6WBXWk — Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) August 11, 2022

The deal with National Metering Services is only the latest move for Vargas and JD Motorsports. He has continued to ink contracts with sponsors throughout the 2022 season, including multiple that have jumped on as associate partners.

One recent example is the Midwest Dream Car Collection. Vargas announced on August 11 that the company had agreed to join as an associate partner for the September 10 Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Part of this deal will include Vargas heading to the Midwest Dream Car Collection in Manhattan, Kan. He will take part in a meet and greet and a special presentation on September 8 to help kick off the weekend. He will meet some fans, pose for photos, and prepare to compete at the 1.5-mile track.

