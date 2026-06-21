‘This Still Doesn’t Feel Real’: Samantha Busch Faces First Father’s Day Without Kyle Busch

Father’s Day looked very different for Samantha Busch this year.

Just one month after the death of NASCAR star Kyle Busch, Samantha shared an emotional tribute Sunday reflecting on the family’s first Father’s Day without him. Accompanied by a reel of family memories, the post offered a deeply personal look at the grief she, Brexton, and Lennix continue to navigate.

“This still doesn’t feel real at all,” Samantha wrote. “I was up all night thinking about what today should have looked like for Kyle and the kids.”

The message quickly resonated with fans, many of whom have followed the Busch family’s journey through both triumph and heartbreak over the years. But it was one particular detail that struck an especially emotional chord.

“The Father’s Day cards that were already made, sitting in a drawer with no one to give them to.”

For Samantha, Father’s Day was no longer about gifts, celebrations, or family traditions. Instead, it became another painful reminder of the life they expected to be living.

“Trying to figure out how to navigate a day that should be filled with so much joy for them.”

Remembering the Dad Behind the Driver

While NASCAR fans knew Kyle Busch as one of the most accomplished drivers of his generation, Samantha’s tribute focused on a different side of him.

“He was the dad who never missed a chance to be silly, race the kids around the neighborhood, wrap them in his arms, or stay up a little longer for one more book, one more question, one more moment.”

Away from the racetrack, Kyle’s greatest pride wasn’t measured in trophies, wins, or championships.

“Nothing made him prouder than being Brexton and Lennix’s dad.”

The reel featured family moments that captured that side of Kyle, memories that Samantha admitted are both comforting and heartbreaking to revisit.

“Watching these memories hurts more than I can explain, but they also remind me how lucky we were to have him.”

A Promise to Brexton and Lennix

The most emotional portion of Samantha’s message came as she addressed Kyle directly.

“Kyle, the kids and I miss you every second of every day.”

She described a grief that extends far beyond words.

“Our hearts ache for you, but it’s more than that. Your absence is something we physically feel. Our bodies hurt from missing you, from reaching for someone who isn’t there, from loving someone we can’t hold anymore.”

Yet even amid that pain, Samantha made a promise.

“I will keep telling your stories, sharing your laughs, and making sure Brexton and Lennix always know just how deeply they were loved by their dad.”

It is a commitment she has repeated in the weeks since Kyle’s passing: that his story, his legacy, and his role as a father will continue through the family he cherished most.

Samantha closed the tribute with a simple Father’s Day message that captured the emotions of an unimaginable day.

“Happy Father’s Day. We love you and miss you more than words can say.”

For the Busch family, Father’s Day 2026 was never going to be easy. But through memories, stories, and the promise Samantha made to their children, Kyle’s presence remains woven into every part of their lives.