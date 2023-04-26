NASCAR Inks Multi-Year Extension With Longtime Radio Partner

SiriusXM has been the home of nonstop NASCAR coverage for more than 20 years. This will continue to be the case as part of a massive extension between the two companies.

According to an April 26 press release, NASCAR and SiriusXM have agreed to a multi-year extension. The broadcaster will continue to provide nonstop shows focused on the sport of stock car racing, as well as live broadcasts of races in the Craftsman Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series.

“SiriusXM has delivered exciting and insightful live event and talk programming to NASCAR fans for more than two decades,” said Nick Skipper, NASCAR Managing Director of Media Strategy. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with SiriusXM, a trusted source that provides NASCAR fans across the country smart, accurate, and entertaining coverage of the sport.”

The SiriusXM Lineup Features Numerous Analysts

The SiriusXM NASCAR Radio lineup features numerous contributors. There are former and active drivers alike, former crew chiefs, media members, and other insiders.

Joey Logano, in particular, has his own show. He uses “Behind the Wheel with Joey Logano” to weigh in about the biggest stories in NASCAR while reflecting on his most recent starts in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The lineup also includes Daytona 500 champion Trevor Bayne; former crew chiefs Todd Gordon and Jeff Hammond; America’s Crew Chief Larry McReynolds; former Truck Series champion Mike Skinner; Corey LaJoie; and former driver Brendan Gaughan.

The list of personalities also includes such names as Mike Bagley, Claire B. Lang, Dave Moody, Pete Pistone, Danny “Chocolate” Myers, Pat Patterson, Angie Skinner, Brad Gillie, Danielle Trotta, Alan Cavanna, Jeff Gluck, Dustin Long, Nate Ryan, Shannon Spake, Lee Spencer, Doug Rice, Brett McMillan, John Roberts, Kaitlyn Vincie, Jack Arute, Chris Knight, Kelly Crandall, Mojo Nixon, Jordan Bianchi, and Reid Spencer.

NASCAR’s passionate fans have enjoyed hearing their sport on SiriusXM for more than 20 years, and we are proud to continue to deliver the excitement of live races and the home to hear the latest news, analysis, and top voices on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio,” said Eric Spitz, VP of Sports Programming for SiriusXM.

“As NASCAR celebrates its historic 75th Anniversary season, we look forward to continuing to work together to provide the best audio platform for fans of the sport to grow closer to their favorite drivers and personalities.”

SiriusXM Has Enjoyed a Separate Presence in NASCAR

The nonstop coverage of NASCAR’s national series is only one of the ways in which SiriusXM has built a presence in the sport. The broadcaster has also made appearances in multiple series and races as part of a partnership with the Toyota Racing Development family.

There are several drivers that have showcased SiriusXM as their primary partner while contending for wins. Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Martin Truex Jr. are some of the examples in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Truex, in particular, won a grandfather clock with SiriusXM as his primary partner during the 2020 season. He led 132 laps at Martinsville Speedway and held off Ryan Blaney to win his first race of the season. He also conquered Dover Motor Speedway in 2019 while driving the No. 19 SiriusXM Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The SiriusXM scheme has made appearances in the Craftsman Truck Series with such names as Bell, Raphael Lessard, Christian Eckes, Austin Hill, and Kyle Busch. Bell actually won the 2017 Truck Series championship with SiriusXM on his No. 4 Toyota Tundra.