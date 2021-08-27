Tony Stewart Promotes Mobil 1 Sweepstakes With Money Truck

The co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing just hit the town with an armored truck. Tony Stewart headed out to the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Thursday, Aug. 26, while driving the Mobil 1 money truck to promote the Mobil 1 Thousand sweepstakes where fans can win cash if a Mobil 1 driver reaches Victory Lane.

Stewart sat down with Heavy after spending some time in the gold money truck and having some fun filming content. He explained that while sitting in the hot truck reminded him of his Cup Series days, he embraced the opportunity to support his longtime sponsor and have some fun with the promotion.

Tony Stewart here at the NASCAR HoF to shoot a @Mobil1 promotional spot (that’s fake money) pic.twitter.com/ulD8auWKv6 — Alex Andrejev (@AndrejevAlex) August 26, 2021

So we’ve been with Mobil 1 a long time since our partnership with SHR started,” Stewart told Heavy on Aug. 26. “And they’re a great partner. If you look at the history of all those commercial spots and all the promotions, we’ve done with them, I mean, I got to drive a Formula One car, I got to drive a tank. Now I got to drive a Brinks truck. Unfortunately, I didn’t get to keep the cash.

“But these are the fun things that we get to do with Mobil 1,” Stewart added. “I mean, they’re a great partner there. And I’ve always said this through the history [of the partnership], it’s way more than just having a paint scheme on a car. They are very crucial to the success of our race team and what they do with Mobil 1 products. So anytime we get a chance to do something like this to help them, that’s why we do it. That’s why we have fun with it.”

Stewart Has Worked With Mobil 1 for Several Years

While Mobil 1 currently supports the four-driver stable — Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, Cole Custer, and Chase Briscoe — the company is by no means a new member of the SHR family. Stewart worked with Mobil 1 during his final seasons as a driver and chose to continue that partnership after focusing full-time on his role as a team owner.

Stewart explained that Mobil 1’s technology has helped them become the No. 1 oil and lubricant company, which fits nicely with his goal of finding ways to achieve more success than other NASCAR teams. He said that Mobil 1 helped improve SHR’s performance “right out of the box” due to the quality of the product, simultaneously creating loyalty.

“When it came from the transition of getting out of the car to being a car owner, that’s an easy decision,” Stewart said. “You take home the person that you brought to the dance and Mobil 1’s not one that we would leave at the dance by any means. I mean, their track record speaks for itself. That’s a very crucial part of our program is having the Mobil 1 partnership and what they were able to do technology-wise for us.”

Chase Briscoe Will Run the Mobil 1 Scheme at Daytona

While Stewart will promote the Mobil 1 Thousand sweepstakes, two of his drivers will battle for the final spot in the 16-driver playoff field. Rookie Chase Briscoe, in particular, will do so while running the special Mobil 1 Pegasus scheme on the No. 14 SHR Ford Mustang.

Briscoe has improved as the season has progressed, going from finishes outside of the top 20 to contending in the final laps. He has yet to reach Victory Lane in the Cup Series, but he will have another opportunity to do so at the 2.5-mile superspeedway on Saturday, Aug. 28.

If Briscoe can lock up the win in the regular-season finale, he will achieve three things. He will secure the Rookie of the Year award over Anthony Alfredo, he will guarantee a spot in the playoffs, and he will help one fan win some cash.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway takes place on Saturday, Aug. 28. NBC will provide coverage for the race as Briscoe and his fellow drivers battle for the checkered flag and the final spot in the playoffs.

