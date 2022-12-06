Travis Pastrana Takes Over Fort Lauderdale for Wild Video

Travis Pastrana has tested himself in a variety of ways during his motorsports career that involves rallycross, NASCAR, and motocross among other series. Now he has taken over Fort Lauderdale as part of a partnership with Hoonigan.

On December 6, the Hoonigan Media Machine released “Gymkhana 2022,” the latest video in the series originally created by Ken Block. Pastrana climbed into a 1983 Subaru GL wagon, which was heavily modified for the video. He then drifted it around the city, jumped it multiple times, and even took it through the water while IFWA world champion Mark Gomez did flips on his jet ski.

Play

[HOONIGAN] Gymkhana 2022: Travis Pastrana Goes Berserk in Florida in a 862HP Subaru Wagon Leave it to Travis Pastrana to give us one of the most rowdy Gymkhana videos ever — a jet, a chopper, boats, a scoot-ski, 165mph jumps, and more pucker moments than we'd like to remember. If this is what a Pastrana family vacation looks like in Florida, sign us up. Gymkhana 2022 is brought to… 2022-12-06T14:00:15Z

“Gymkhana 2022 is the wildest film I have done on four wheels. Period,” Pastrana said in a press release. “I never thought I’d race a fighter jet, do donuts around a Monster Truck doing nose wheelies, skim 100 feet across a six-foot-deep pond, or tandem slide with a helicopter. Definitely not in the same video. But here we are, with ‘Gymkhana 2022!’”

Multiple Partners Supported the Video

There were multiple special guests that showed up for the video. Gomez was only the first. There were also appearances from YouTuber Cleetus McFarland, veteran pilot Floyd Ingram, Monster Jam royalty Ryan Anderson, jet pilot Steve Greenberg, boat pilot Ty Coldiron, and Pit Viper’s Jim York.

Of course, the special guests also included the vehicles that make Florida unique. There was a fan boat, as well as multiple lifted trucks that the locals use to safely navigate the swamps.

Along with the cameo appearances, there were also multiple companies that showed up to support “Gymkhana 2022.” This list includes Black Rifle Coffee Company — which has a heavy presence across NASCAR and other motorsports series — Yokohama, Pit Viper, and Monster Jam.

These partnerships were on full display as Pastrana took part in this unique video. This includes prominent placements of the BRCC logo as the veteran motorsports figure did tandem donuts with a helicopter.

This Video Continues a Recent Trend for These Companies

The trip to Fort Lauderdale is only the latest example of Pastrana, Black Rifle Coffee Company, and Hoonigan Media Machine joining forces for a unique video. Another example kicked off Veterans Day Weekend.

On November 8, the group released a new video called “Full Send.” This video was set on the streets of Boerne, Tex., and it featured off-road racer “Texas” Dave Carapetyan stealing a Hoonigan-modified Jeep so he could drift his way through the area.

Pastrana was also part of the video, albeit in a different role. He played Sheriff Pastrami, and he chased Carapetyan around in a modified Subaru Brat police cruiser as multiple war veterans made cameo appearances.

The purpose of the video was to honor veterans while also highlighting the Best Defense Foundation. This organization takes WWII veterans around the world to places they served so that they can honor their comrades and gain closure. The list of locations visited includes Normandy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Pearl Harbor, Iwo Jima, Guam, Saipan, and Tinian.