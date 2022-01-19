Twitter’s New ‘Dream It’ Campaign Features Bubba Wallace

Residents of Los Angeles saw a new billboard surface on January 18 that featured 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace celebrating his NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway. A tweet from 2014 accompanied the image as part of a new campaign from Twitter.

The social media platform launched a new celebrity-heavy marketing campaign that featured billboards in several North American cities. These billboards paired big names from a variety of industries with tweets they sent prior to becoming famous. Patrick Mahomes and Leonard Fournette from the NFL talked about winning the Super Bowl while director Matthew Cherry predicted an Oscar nomination.

Wallace’s inclusion on the list, in particular, featured a tweet about a different NASCAR series. He said that he dreamed of racing in the Nationwide Series — now the Xfinity Series — a few times. Wallace tweeted this message in April 2014 while competing full-time in the Truck Series. One month later, he made one of two Xfinity Series starts for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The 2014 Season Featured Several Trips to Victory Lane

When Wallace tweeted about taking on the Nationwide Series, he was only two races into his final full-time season with Kyle Busch Motorsports. This year started off with multiple crashes and a top-five finish, but Wallace turned a corner and achieved considerable success.

The season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway featured a 26th-place finish due to a crash while the second race of the season featured Wallace winning the pole position and ultimately finishing second overall behind Matt Crafton. He added another 26th-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway after a crash.

Following the now-supersized tweet, Wallace turned in the best season of his Truck Series career. He reached Victory Lane four times while driving the No. 54 Toyota, including the dirt race at Eldora Speedway. Wallace also capped off his season with a win at Homestead-Miami Speedway to lock up third place in the championship standings behind Crafton and Ryan Blaney.

Wallace’s 2014 Xfinity Series Debut Led to 2 Full-Time Seasons

While Wallace only made two Xfinity Series starts in 2014 after sending out the tweet, he added a multitude more to his resume in the following years. Wallace spent two full seasons (2015-2016) and one part-time season (2017) with Roush Fenway Racing and locked up 31 top-10 finishes and six top-fives. This run included five straight sixth-place finishes in 2017 while driving the No. 6.

Wallace turned his Truck Series success and Xfinity Series starts into multiple full-time opportunities in the NASCAR Cup Series. He first joined Richard Petty Motorsports for three full-time seasons (2018-2020) before joining forces with 23XI Racing in 2021 and securing his first career win at Talladega Superspeedway.

Wallace will now take on his first NASCAR Cup Series season where he has a teammate after four years as the only driver, and he will work with Kurt Busch on the track each week while trying to add more wins to his resume. He will pursue this goal while reuniting with Leidos, the company that previously served as a primary on the No. 6 Ford during Wallace’s Xfinity Series tenure.

READ NEXT: Austin Dillon Lands New Primary Partner