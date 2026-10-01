What Are Brad Keselowski’s 2027 NASCAR Options?

One could not stun the NASCAR world more than Brad Keselowski this week. The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion suddenly announced he was departing RFK Racing’s No. 6 team at season’s end, just weeks after crew chief Jeremy Bullins announced he was leaving Keselowski’s team for Legacy Motor Club.

The news of Keselowski’s sudden departure from the team he co-owns has sent shockwaves across the garage area. RFK Racing currently has two of its three cars in The Chase, with Ryan Preece recently scoring his first Cup win at Daytona, while Chris Buescher has been Mr. Consistency in 2026. However, Keselowski’s results behind the wheel have declined.

He has just two top fives and six top 10s in 2026, his lowest totals since his first year with the team in 2022. Keselowski made the postseason twice since taking on the co-ownership role of RFK Racing, but he’s scored just one win since 2022.

This year, there have been times when Keselowski appeared to return to his winning ways, such as leading 142 laps at Darlington in the spring and 55 laps at Gateway recently. However, the final results have not showed.

Now, Keselowski has several tough decisions to make. Does he focus on driving, owning a team, or both?

As Dale Earnhardt Jr. put it, it is unlikely that Keselowski announced he is leaving his current team and situation without a plan of what’s next.

Cup Series Racing And Ownership?

A rumor that is picking up steam is that Keselowski could be headed to Kaulig Racing, whether it be in 2027 or 2028, whenever the team officially starts competing in the Cup Series with Dodge. The RAM program in the Craftsman Truck Series has struggled in its first year, as expected. But it is unknown still if Dodge will join the Cup Series in 2027, and if it does, it will likely be with a leased motor program from a different manufacturer.

This could be a huge opportunity for Keselowski, who could either take on just driving with Kaulig, or he could buy into the team. If he takes on the latter investment, Keselowski has the opportunity to develop Dodge’s renewed NASCAR program and to help elevate the team owned by Matt Kaulig.

Team CEO Chris Rice denies this, however, telling SiriusXM NASCAR Radio: “I haven’t had any conversations with Brad Keselowski about driving a Dodge, even if Dodge comes back. Obviously, its super late and you don’t hear me talkin’ about it much so that should tell you whats happening”

Keselowski could also do the same with another smaller Cup Series team, though which teams would give up partial or majority ownership is an unknown.

The Truck Series

Keselowski could bring back his famed Brad Keselowski Racing Truck Series program in 2027. He could either focus on ownership, drive for his self-owned team, or both. BKR won 11 races, and the team developed several current Cup drivers, including Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric and more.

The possibility of starting a Truck Series team could be lucrative for Keselowski, who could either work with Ford or RAM, and advance a manufacturer’s development program.