William Byron Drops Blunt Take on Losing Lead in NASCAR Championship Race

William Byron dropped a blunt assessment on why he failed to win the NASCAR Cup Series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday. Instead, the 28-year-old 17-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner settled for a third-place finish.

Byron had won the previous week at Martinsville Speedway, and late in the finale, a second straight victory appeared well within his grasp until one spin wiped out his lead. And it was not even his spin.

“The caution changed everything, and our short run speed was not our strength.”

William Byron

Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag instead, beating Tyler Reddick by 0.314 seconds after passing him with two laps to go. It was Blaney’s fourth win of 2026 and his first at Homestead. Kyle Larson, who ran 12th, had clinched his third Cup championship back in Stage 1.

“I didn’t think they were going to catch me there [with] the pace I was running and how much more I had to go get and how hard it was to make a pass at that point of the run with older tires,” Byron said, as quoted by RACER‘s Kelly Crandall. “So, I felt like I was in a comfortable spot there before the caution. But the caution changed everything, and our short run speed was not our strength.

Byron and the Late Homestead Caution

The yellow flag flew on Lap 253 of 267, when Noah Gragson’s Ford hit Daniel Suárez’s Chevrolet in Turn 1 and sent Suárez spinning. Suárez recovered to finish eighth, and Gragson placed ninth.

“100 percent my fault,” Gragson said after the race, according to EssentiallySports.

The spin bunched the field and sent the leaders to pit road for tires and fuel, which set up a short dash to the finish with eight laps remaining. Byron was leading Reddick and Blaney when the field slowed, according to RACER. His crew kept him in front off pit road, but Reddick passed him with seven laps left, according to Racing America, one lap after the restart.

So would Byron have won, as he believes? The record backs him up, at least in part. He led 38 laps to close out the season, according to RACER, and he held the front of the field when the caution fell. The restart then put him on the short run he called his weak spot, and Reddick got by him within a lap. Blaney, who rallied from an earlier pit-road penalty, caught Reddick on the outside exiting Turn 4 for the win.

Byron otherwise stayed clear of trouble. The race’s other major developments belonged to Larson’s early title clincher and Blaney’s penalty recovery.

Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron: Career Record, Season Ranking

Byron was born on Nov. 29, 1997, in Charlotte, North Carolina, and he climbed quickly. He won the 2015 ARCA Menards Series East championship, won seven Truck Series races in 2016 and took the 2017 Xfinity Series title with four victories. He moved up to Cup as the 2018 rookie of the year and scored his first win at Daytona in 2020, according to Hendrick Motorsports. His six wins in 2023 remain his most in a single season.

The big prizes followed. Daytona 500 victories in 2024 and 2025, three straight trips to the championship finale from 2023 to 2025 and a best points finish of third in 2023 and 2024. Martinsville gave him his 17th Cup victory, fourth at that track, with 362 laps led.

The 2026 season did not start that way. Byron was in the mix for the lead late at Daytona but came up short in his bid for a third straight Daytona 500, then ended the regular season 13th in points without a win. His engine failed in the Darlington Chase opener, leaving him 37th and last among the 16 playoff drivers.

Where does Homestead rank? Only the Martinsville win and a second-place finish at Talladega top it, and it matches his third-place runs at Las Vegas and Pocono. It also made three straight top-three finishes: a second, a first and a third.

Instead of a second straight win, Byron leaves 2026 with that streak, and a question about those final 14 laps no one can answer definitively.