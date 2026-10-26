William Byron’s Talladega Near-Miss Puts Six-Year Streak At Risk

William Byron nearly won at Talladega on Sunday. Winning would have given him a trip to Victory Lane for the seventh straight year.

Kyle Larson edged out Byron on Sunday in a finish that drew controversy. It also leaves Byron with two more chances in 2026 to extend the number of seasons he has won at least one race to seven.

Byron notched his best finish of the season at Talladega since the preseason race at Bowman Gray Stadium. As far as points races go, he took third at the first Las Vegas race and at Pocono.

William Byron’s 2026 Numbers Reveal A Significant Change

Going through 2026 without a win will mark the end of a campaign that has not been up to Byron’s usual standard. That is not limited to failing to win, considering that Byron has finished no worse than sixth in the points standings since 2022.

Byron is currently 11th in points, and he has not finished outside the top 10 since he took 14th in 2020. Ironically, 2020 was also the season that his six-year streak of seasons with a win started.

Should Byron finish 11th in the standings once the final checkered flag of the season drops, he will end the year seven spots behind the fourth-place finish he snagged in 2025.

Byron also won three races in 2025; he took home 11 top-five finishes, and led a staggering 1,331 laps. Compared to 2026, he has finished in the top-five just six times, with 178 laps led.

Do the math, and Byron’s drop-off in laps led is an eye-popping 86.6 percent. It has clearly been an off-year for Byron and the entire No. 24 racing team as they look to salvage what they can for the final two races of the season.

Byron Gets Two Chances To Win At Tracks He Is Historically Good At

Byron’s last two chances will come at Martinsville and Homestead-Miami. He may be in luck, given how well he has finished at Martinsville in recent seasons.

Across his 16 career wins, three have come at Martinsville. He took fifth at the Martinsville spring race in 2026, so one more big day could extend his winning streak to seven.

If it isn’t at Martinsville, then Homestead-Miami could ultimately save Byron’s six-year streak. Byron collected his second-career win at Homestead in 2021. He has finished in 12th place twice since then. He has also collected fourth- and sixth-place finishes.

Byron Wasn’t The Only Hendrick Driver Taking A Step Back

Outside of points leader Kyle Larson, it has been a rough year for William Byron and the entire Hendrick Motorsports Team. Alex Bowman missed four races in the spring because of vertigo and has not won a race since the Chicago Street Course in 2024.

Chase Elliott is currently on pace for his worst finish of his Cup career in seasons when he has not missed a race. Elliott did miss seven races in 2023 en route to a 17th-place finish.

Still, Byron can help salvage his own season with just one win in the final two races. At the absolute least, if Byron closes the year out strong, he could build momentum heading into 2027 and get back on form.