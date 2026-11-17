The Atlanta Hawks‘ injury problems have taken another costly turn.

Veteran guard CJ McCollum will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks after suffering a left calf strain during Sunday’s victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The news comes just two days after McCollum helped Atlanta erase a 22-point deficit in a 113-106 win at Milwaukee.

The Hawks also announced that second-year forward Asa Newell underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn plantar plate in his left big toe. He faces a much longer recovery.

Together, the updates leave coach Quin Snyder with two fewer options as Atlanta tries to build momentum following an uneven start to the season.

CJ McCollum Injury Update Deals Hawks Another Setback

McCollum underwent medical evaluation and imaging after injuring his left leg Sunday.

The examination revealed a calf strain, prompting Atlanta to establish a four-week reevaluation timeline.

McCollum will be reassessed around Dec. 15, although the Hawks have not announced a return date.

The 35-year-old guard has provided a steady scoring presence and veteran leadership in Atlanta’s backcourt.

Through 14 games, he is averaging 14.5 points, 3.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds while playing 26 minutes per game.

His importance was evident during Sunday’s comeback against Milwaukee.

McCollum scored 20 points, matching Nickeil Alexander-Walker to lead the Hawks in scoring. He also delivered one of the game’s biggest baskets.

With Atlanta protecting a three-point lead, McCollum knocked down a midrange jumper with 17 seconds remaining to help seal the victory.

The performance came after another 20-point outing in Friday’s overtime loss to Chicago.

Now, Snyder must find ways to replace that production.

Hawks Face Backcourt Questions Without CJ McCollum

McCollum’s absence could create additional opportunities for rookie guard Kingston Flemings, provided he recovers from his own back injury.

Flemings had moved into Atlanta’s starting lineup earlier this month, shifting McCollum into a reserve role.

However, Flemings missed Sunday’s victory with a lumbar strain, forcing McCollum back into the starting five.

Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels could also shoulder additional ballhandling responsibilities alongside Jalen Johnson.

The Hawks have relied on McCollum’s experience to stabilize their offense, particularly when younger players struggle with turnovers or shot selection.

Replacing his scoring will be difficult enough. Losing his ability to create shots late in games presents another challenge.

Asa Newell Undergoes Surgery, Faces Four-Month Re-evaluation

Atlanta’s injury concerns also extend to its frontcourt.

Newell, who initially hyperextended his left big toe against Washington on Nov. 4, underwent additional evaluation Monday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Dr. Martin O’Malley confirmed the hyperextension and discovered a plantar plate tear.

Newell underwent surgery Tuesday and will be reevaluated in approximately four months.

The procedure effectively removes him from Atlanta’s immediate rotation plans.

The Hawks entered the week at 8-6 and face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

With McCollum sidelined and Newell beginning a lengthy recovery, Atlanta must lean even more heavily on its remaining healthy players.

The Hawks have shown they can overcome deficits. Their next challenge is overcoming the growing number of injuries.