The Atlanta Hawks will be without rookie guard Kingston Flemings for Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Underdog NBA. Flemings missed Friday night’s game with a lumbar strain and will miss Wednesday’s game with the same injury. CJ McCollum will most likely start in place of Flemings again.

Hawks Guard Flemings Injury Creates Roster Concern

Getty WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 04: Kingston Flemings #4 of the Atlanta Hawks handles the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on November 04, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Flemings is a rookie point guard who recently started playing better. He’s already proven to be one of the Hawks’ best defenders and playmakers. His offense has slowly improved as the season has gone on. He will miss his second straight game due to a lumbar strain. McCollum just recently started coming off the bench because he requested to. Now he will likely start his second game in a row.

Atlanta is hopeful that this injury to Flemings isn’t too serious. He has been a valued piece to both their offense and their defense. McCollum doesn’t have the defense of Flemings, but he is a shot maker, and a big-time one at that. Known for his clutch and timely shots.

What Flemings Absence Means

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Kingston Flemings #4 of the Atlanta Hawks dunks past Dru Smith #12 of the Miami Heat during fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on October 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

They will be missing a playmaker and a defender. This will be one less good defender to pick up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Flemings is also quick and blows by defenders, which causes defenses to leave shooters open. He has been good at finding those shooters.

Atlanta will miss Flemings in a game against the Thunder. As a rookie, he has been really good and has recently started having his best games. Even with all the injuries the Thunder have, they are still a dangerous team. Atlanta will need everyone to step up if they want to win this game.