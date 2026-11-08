Hawks Star Returns From Ankle Injury With 30 Points and Zero Rust

Jalen Johnson missed three games with a sprained left ankle and came back like he never left. The Hawks forward scored 30 points with seven rebounds and six assists as Atlanta erased a 17-point deficit and beat the Nets 124-121 for its fourth straight win. When a Hawks star returns that sharp, the rest of the league should take notice.

Hawks Star Returns: Jalen Johnson Drops 30 in 36 Minutes vs. Nets

Johnson finished 11-of-17 from the field and 8-of-10 at the free-throw line. He went 0-for-5 from three, so all 11 of his baskets turned out to be two-pointers. He attacked the rim, finished through contact and kept the offense moving.

He played nearly 36 minutes on the second night of a back-to-back, with no visible hesitation. Johnson sprained the ankle Oct. 31 in New Orleans, and the Hawks went 3-0 without him.

Johnson Takes Over When the Game Was Decided

Brooklyn raced to a 31-14 lead and still led 70-66 at halftime. Atlanta never held the lead until Nickeil Alexander-Walker made two free throws with 1:26 left.

Johnson did the heavy lifting down the stretch, scoring 12 of his 30 in the fourth quarter. With 39 seconds left, he raced past Julius Randle for a floater. The Hawks outscored the Nets 36-26 in the period and closed the game on a 14-7 run.

What Quin Snyder Saw From the Start

Coach Quin Snyder noticed the difference right away. Johnson, he said, was “really active without the ball.” Snyder also liked that Johnson was taking shots early and making his catch-and-shoot reads before the ball got to him.

Johnson said he feels good. He plans to get treatment Sunday and be ready Monday, when the Lakers visit.

Hawks Held Up Without Him, and Now They’re Whole

Atlanta didn’t need him to survive. The Hawks beat Indiana and Washington twice while he was out, with Lu Dort starting all three games and rookie Kingston Flemings in the lineup for the last two. Alexander-Walker and Aaron Wiggins each had 20 against Brooklyn.

That depth makes Johnson’s return a luxury. He’s 24, he made his first All-Star team last season, and he’s averaging 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists this year.

A Hawks star returns, the supporting cast stays hot, and Atlanta gets a Lakers team that is 8-2 on Monday.