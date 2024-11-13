Top 10 Hottest Rivalries of the NBA Season

The NBA season is well underway and there have already been plenty of fireworks through the first handful of games.

Like every sport, there are heated rivalries, whether because of fired-up fanbases or pivotal playoff battles

Certain matchups are especially fun to watch because of the history between specific organizations in big spots.

Here’s Heavy’s take on the top NBA rivalries in the 2024 season:

10. New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

The beef between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks dates back to the 2021 NBA playoffs when Trae Young shut down all of the buzz in New York. The Knicks reached the postseason for the first time since 2013 and were favored heading into the series.

However, Young had other plans, averaging 29 points and 10 assists in his playoff series debut, including surpassing 30 points in three games in Madison Square Garden. The former Oklahoma guard led Atlanta to a series-clinching win in Game 5 in New York, finishing with a stat line of 36 points, 9 assists, and 4 rebounds. Although it was not the most efficient outing, Young did more than enough to help guide the Hawks to the next round, leaving all of New York in despair and frustration.

Since then, the Knicks have certainly had more playoff success — especially after the addition of Jalen Brunson, who has brought consistency to the franchise — but Atlanta has continued to be a headache for New York after defeating the Knicks 121-116 on November 6, behind first-overall pick Zaccharie Risacher‘s 33 points on 11-18 shooting.

Atlanta is clearly in a re-tooling season, while New York has long-term aspirations with Mikal Bridges and Karl Anthony-Towns joining the Knicks this offseason in two blockbuster trades, but the Hawks continue to have New York’s number.

9. Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers

Despite the Boston Celtics sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals last postseason, the series was much more competitive than the end product vindicates. Three of the four games were decided by 5 points or fewer, and the similarities between the two teams were apparent.

Boston thrives in a five-out offense, primarily depending on drive-and-kick basketball with all players outside the perimeter. It was perfect match for Indiana, a fast-paced, transition team, that also looks to spread the defense out in half-court sets.

Although the Pacers were unable to win a single game in the series, they gave the Celtics all they could handle and proved to be the toughest test on Boston’s road to winning the championship.

In their first matchup this season, Indiana was able to defeat the Celtics 135-132 behind a balanced attack, as they rotate through nine players regularly. The depth and top-end performances from Pascal Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin pushed the Pacers over the finish line.

Boston is clearly the class of the Eastern Conference, but Indiana could prove to be a real headache once again in the playoffs if these two teams match up against one another.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns

The Minnesota Timberwolves are an up-and-coming team, as Anthony Edwards has developed into one the rising stars in the league. While Kevin Durant is an aging and past his prime — but still a really good player — it provides one of the most dynamic player rivalries, while both teams have high expectations.

The Phoenix Suns have improved this season with the addition of Tyus Jones, who is a true point guard, which is something the Suns have lacked for a few seasons.

Currently, Phoenix is at the top of the Western Conference, while Minnesota is near the bottom of the playoff picture, as they continue to work through a few things with new players on the roster.

Both of these teams expect to be in the contender discussion by the end of the regular season.

7. Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings

In 2023, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings in the first round of Western Conference playoffs, winning the series in seven games. In the play-in game last season, the Kings returned the favor, putting a nail in the Warriors’ big-three run, as Klay Thompson departed in free agency.

Both of these teams made noticeable additions to their rosters. The Kings acquired DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade that included the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, the Warriors acquired Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield in a six-team trade, improving their depth, while allowing the current young players to develop with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green leading the way.

These teams are very evenly matched, and it will continue to be a fun matchup to watch when they go up against each other in the regular season.

6. Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Two historical franchises. Two passionate fanbases. Two teams who are desperate to compete for an NBA championship. That is the description of the New York Knicks-Philadelphia 76ers rivalry cut down to its simplicity.

In last year’s playoffs, the New York outlasted the 76ers in a six-game series against a hobbled Joel Embiid. Nonetheless, it was a deserving result for the Knicks, who paved their way to a two-seed in the conference behind the Celtics.

As mentioned earlier, New York made substantial moves this offseason, but they were not the only team in the Eastern Conference to acquire marquee talent. Philadelphia would sign Paul George to a multi-year contract, strengthening their wing defending, while providing another go-to scorer alongside Tyrese Maxey, who can alleviate the pressure off Embiid. It also allows the star center to take a few more games off, as those two players can carry the team in his absence.

Both teams have had sluggish starts to the season but expect them to at least be in the playoff contention in the end. The matchups within the game — Maxey-Brunson, OG Anunoby-George, and Embiid-Anthony-Towns — will be monumental in which team will win in each of the games played between these two organizations.

5. Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets

It’s a shame that Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic have never faced each other in the playoffs — and it could have happened last season, but the Timberwolves played spoiler, upsetting the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

Doncic and Jokic are the two best European players in the league, and they are both heavily relied upon on their teams.

The supporting casts for each of these teams are clearly good, as the Nuggets have won a title in the last three years, while the Mavericks reached The Finals last season, falling short to the Celtics in five games.

However, the headline would clearly be about these two superstar players who have greatly impacted the league, giving more recognition to European players around the world.

4. Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

This may seem to be a bit too high on this list, but both teams are historical franchises that should end up being the top two seeds in the conference when it is all set and done.

They may not have matched up in big games as often as we would like, but the games this season should contain plenty of narratives and competitive headlines.

With stars on both sides, this should be one of the more compelling matchups of the 2024 NBA season. The Celtics have not skipped a beat since last season, while the Knicks have more than enough talent to slowly find their footing and earn a top seed in the East.

3. Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder earned the top-overall seed in the Western Conference last season, despite being the youngest roster in the league. Going up against Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the Mavericks proved to a hurdle too far for this extremely young team to get over.

However, with extended postseason experience under their belt, this could be the season the Thunder make a deeper run in the playoffs. If that is the case, expect for Dallas to be there again as a test for this youthful, extremely talented team.

With the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City has a great chance of pushing for an NBA title.

These two teams match up perfectly against one another, and no one would complain if this turned out to be the Western Conference Finals matchup.

2. Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

One of the main reasons this is the second-best rivalry in this conversation is the fact that Minnesota ended Denver’s quest in back-to-back titles.

This was the series where Anthony Edwards proved he belonged in the superstar discussion. Now, his success and ability to defeat a veteran team like the Nuggets on that stage may have risen the hype a bit far, as the Timberwolves were labeled as title favorites once they defeated the Nuggets.

However, with your best player — Edwards — being only 22 years old, it’s too soon to win an NBA title, as most all-time greats have taken the lumps before winning their first championship.

Denver is not as well-rounded as they were last season and have struggled through the first handful of games to start the season, but with Jokic, the Nuggets should never be completely overlooked.

Minnesota’s depth may prove to be too much for Denver if/when these two teams meet in the playoffs, but it would still be one of the best matchups we see throughout the season.

1. Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves and Mavericks provided one of the most electrifying conference finals in recent memory. Although, Minnesota ultimately ran out of gas and their youth and inexperience in big spots became wildly apparent, it was an indicator of how good this battle could be once Edwards fully polishes his game.

Doncic is clearly the better player, as he can manipulate matchups each time down the floor. Edwards still needs to figure out the pace of the game in the playoffs, as the tempo drastically alters in comparison to the regular season.

As mentioned, the additions of Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo will ultimately help the team in the long run, but right now it is taking time for everyone to identify their roles and gel together.

Once that happens, Minnesota will be one of the top teams in the West and push the Mavericks for a top five seed within the conference.