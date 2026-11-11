Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Shuts Down Jaylen Brown Snub Talk After Statement Win

Jayson Tatum extended a hand toward Jaylen Brown before tipoff Tuesday night. After the Boston Celtics dismantled the Philadelphia 76ers, he had little interest in discussing why his former teammate apparently ignored the gesture.

Tatum brushed aside questions about their awkward pregame interaction following Boston’s 123-101 victory, choosing instead to celebrate a performance that sent the Celtics to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

“It’s not about that,” Tatum told reporters when asked about Brown’s apparent snub. “Tonight was a good team win. PG was incredible. That’s all that. There isn’t really anything to talk about.”

The response reflected Tatum’s approach throughout a week dominated by speculation about his relationship with Brown.

Their first meeting as opponents attracted considerable attention following Brown’s blockbuster offseason trade to Philadelphia.

But Tatum made it clear that he wasn’t interested in turning the reunion into another public discussion about their relationship.

Jayson Tatum Avoids Jaylen Brown Snub Questions

The much-discussed moment occurred shortly before the opening tip at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Tatum approached Brown near midcourt and briefly touched his former teammate’s chest in an apparent attempt to greet him.

Brown, who was handling a basketball, did not visibly acknowledge the gesture.

Footage circulated across social media, prompting renewed speculation about their relationship.

Brown later explained that he had been focused on preparing for the game and wasn’t paying attention to anything else.

Tatum offered an even shorter response.

Instead of dwelling on the interaction, the Celtics superstar repeatedly emphasized the importance of maintaining perspective during an 82-game season.

He recalled advice from Celtics president Brad Stevens that has stayed with him throughout his career.

“I do remember when Brad Stevens said that [expletive] a couple years ago that they all count as one,” Tatum said.

The message resonated with him because even the most anticipated regular-season games carry the same weight in the standings.

“Tomorrow’s game counts the same as today’s game,” Tatum added.

He acknowledged the emotional demands of a long NBA season, explaining that experience has taught him to remain focused on the present rather than outside distractions.

Celtics Let Their Performance Speak Against 76ers

While the Brown-Tatum storyline dominated the buildup, Paul George delivered the night’s defining performance.

The former Sixers forward scored 36 points in his return to Philadelphia, shooting 14 of 22 from the field and making six 3-pointers.

Tatum contributed 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Brown, meanwhile, struggled with foul trouble and finished with 13 points and four turnovers.

Philadelphia briefly tied the game late in the third quarter before Boston took control with a devastating 26-3 run.

The Celtics connected on 22 3-pointers and extended their winning streak to four games.

Boston improved to 9-2, moving ahead of Philadelphia, which fell to 9-3.

The Celtics have little time to celebrate, with another road game awaiting Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors.

For Tatum, that schedule reinforces the message he has repeatedly delivered.

The attention surrounding Brown may have made Tuesday feel different.

But the Celtics superstar intends to treat Wednesday’s game with the same urgency.

And after another convincing victory, he would rather talk about basketball than revisit an unanswered greeting.