Contract for New Boston Celtics Star Ranked as Third-Worst in Entire NBA

When the Boston Celtics traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this month, they didn’t just lose an elite two-way wing player who is still in his prime.

In Paul George, they also took back one of the worst contracts in the entire NBA, at least according to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report.

Paul George’s Contract Ranked as Third-Worst in Entire NBA

Favale recently ranked the eight worst contracts in the league, and George’s deal came in at No. 3, behind only Joel Embiid’s contract with the 76ers and Trae Young’s new max deal with the Washington Wizards. George still has two years and over $110 million remaining on the four-year max deal he signed with the Sixers in 2024. The final year of the contract is a player option worth $56 million, which seems like a near-guarantee that George will opt into. Availability has been an issue for George as of late, and while he’s still a productive player when available, he’s not productive enough to justify the big numbers on his contract. “Players entering their late-30s generally don’t get better or more available. George has missed a combined 86 games over the past two seasons and has made 70 appearances (or the shortened-schedule equivalent) just once since 2018-19,” Favale wrote.