Unexpected Suitor Emerges in Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Trade Talks

The Boston Celtics brought two new faces to town during the 2026 NBA Draft (Chris Cenac Jr. and Dillon Mitchell), but right now, all that the team and its fans are focused on is the possibility of a Jaylen Brown trade. With Giannis Antetokounmpo no longer up for grabs, Brown is now the top trade target in the league.

There are a lot of questions revolving around Brown and the C’s, as folks are trying to figure out whether either side actually wants a trade to take place. Regardless of what these two parties want, it’s clear teams across the league are interested in Brown, and an unexpected suitor for his services has emerged in the wake of the LaMelo Ball blockbuster deal.

Hornets Show Interest in Jaylen Brown After Trading Away LaMelo Ball

I’m hearing the @hornets are one of these teams https://t.co/kEilKBgAAx — Mike Lacett (@mikelacett) June 25, 2026

The main reason Brown is seeing his name pop up in trade rumors is that Boston’s front office reportedly built a trade package around the 2024 Finals MVP that it was willing to send to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Antetokounmpo. As we all know now, the Heat ended up beating out the C’s in the race for Antetokounmpo, forcing the team to regroup.

While teams across the league were gauging the Celtics’ interest when it comes to trading Brown, the Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves made their own major trade involving Ball. Considering how the Timberwolves were believed to be one of the teams interested in Brown, this seemed to be a tough blow for Boston. Instead, this deal may have actually prompted another suitor to join the running for his services.

That team would be the Hornets, who now need an extra scoring punch on the offensive side of the ball with Ball no longer in town. According to a new report, Charlotte is one of several teams that are looking to make a move for Brown, which could help spark a bidding war that yields an offer the Celtics are willing to accept.

“I’m hearing the Hornets are one of these teams,” Mike Lacett of WJZY-TV reported in a post on X in response to rumors suggesting that the Celtics are engaged with several teams in trade talks surrounding Brown.

What Could the Hornets Give the Celtics for Jaylen Brown?

With Antetokounmpo off the board, it’s fair to wonder if there is a player or two that would convince the C’s to unload Brown. New rumors have suggested the Celtics want four first-round picks for Brown, but some players are likely going to need to be thrown in to make things work. Brandon Miller is an intriguing option, and Naz Reid, who was just picked up from the Timberwolves, is a player Boston has long been interested in.

The Hornets did well to quickly move on from Ball, but you can make an argument that they need a dose of star power if they want to take a step forward next season. Brown could be that guy, but it could cost the team an arm and a leg, and it remains to be seen if they have any players the C’s would actually be interested in. Charlotte is another team to keep tabs on, but it’s looking less and less likely that Boston will trade Brown right now.