Stephen A. Smith Responds to ‘Pathetic’ Celtics Star Jaylen Brown’s Latest Comments

The Boston Celtics have had a drama-filled start to the offseason, and much of that has been because of superstar forward Jaylen Brown. Whether he’s making controversial comments in the media or seeing his name pop up in trade rumors, pretty much every headline involving the C’s so far this offseason has revolved around Brown.

Brown’s future in Boston is very much up in the air after he saw his name pop up in the team’s offer to the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Rather than addressing that situation, though, Brown opted to reignite his beef with Stephen A. Smith in his first public comments since Antetokounmpo got traded to the Miami Heat, and it should come as no surprise that the popular analyst quickly responded and lit up Brown.

Stephen A. Smith Takes Aim at Jaylen Brown Yet Again

Brown enjoyed the best season of his career from an individual standpoint this past year, as he was forced to carry the C’s with Jayson Tatum missing most of the season recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. He responded by averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 47.7% from the field, numbers that helped him earn an All-Star selection and a spot on the All-NBA Second Team.

One of the controversial comments Brown made in the wake of this season wrapping up saw him claim this was the favorite year of his career, even though he won Finals MVP when Boston won a title back in 2024. Among the folks who took issue with this claim was Smith, sparking a back-and-forth that has been going on for several weeks now.

When speaking at an event in France on Wednesday, Brown once again kick-started this beef by claiming that ESPN (the company Smith works for) is unethical, and that Smith is the poster child for the company’s poor behavior. It shouldn’t come as any surprise that Smith quickly responded to Brown’s comments, and he unloaded on him, labeling the C’s embattled superstar “pathetic.”

“It’s really pathetic,” Smith said in response to Brown’s comments on “First Take.” “Don’t think it’s an accident he went out of the country spewing that nonsense because we’re all tired of hearing from him here … This is about a grown a** man, acting like a child.”

Could Jaylen Brown’s Stephen A. Smith Beef Play a Role in Celtics Trade Rumors?

Brown’s battle with Smith is just one example of why the Celtics may be interested in moving on from him this offseason. Regardless of what his intentions are when it comes to calling out Smith, the only thing Brown has really managed to do is create a distraction for the C’s and his teammates. Considering all the trade rumors he’s been linked to, this is the last thing he needs right now.

And yet, throughout his career, Brown has made it clear that he is going to do and say whatever he wants, no matter how others feel about his actions. That has created headaches for Boston in the past, and it seems like the team may finally be done with Brown this offseason. Trade rumors are still swirling around him, and while he is intent on continuing to take digs at Smith, it’s fair to wonder if he should be more concerned about what his basketball future looks like.