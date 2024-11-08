10 Issues That Could Keep the Celtics From a Repeat Championship

The Boston Celtics looked unstoppable en route to winning the 2024 NBA title. They lost only three games in the entire postseason, never even needing a game six.

They did this despite Kristaps Porzingis missing a fair chunk of time. They traded away long-time franchise cornerstone and glue guy Marcus Smart. But in the end, it all came together.

As the story goes, once a team wins a title, the question becomes how they can do it all over again. And as amazing as the Celtics were, there will still be some questions in 2024-25.

We’ve got 10 things that could potentially hold Boston back from claiming back-to-back titles:

10. Same Roster

It’s not necessarily a bad thing to promote roster continuity. But the roster is nearly the exact same for the title-winning Boston Celtics of 2023-24. The only difference is rookie Baylor Scheierman, 24, taking the last spot over the departed Oshae Brissett.

For Boston’s sake, it means the team has the same chemistry. Mostly the same playbook, with some new Joe Mazzulla changes. Other teams may have a chance to figure out some of what they did since there aren’t any crazy changes on paper for the team. Time will tell if this is a negative.

9. A Much Improved Western Conference

There are more teams out West that will be competing to knock the Dallas Mavericks off their perch this year. With two All-Star guards in the backcourt, they were a tough out all season, and ran through everybody.

But Minnesota got better. Denver added veterans. The Thunder added Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein. Should Boston be able to clear the East once again, the level of competition they will now face in the potential 2025 NBA Finals seems to be a lot more than it was.

Even the Dallas team they met improved, along with the Timberwolves acquiring multi-time All-Star Julius Randle.

8. Other Teams Catching On

One of the harder parts of repeating as champs is that other teams now have all the footage from the championship run of the season prior. Boston has to change a lot of what they did so it won’t be so easy for opponents to cover.

Three-peats from the Bulls and Lakers were made to look slightly easier, considering how many great teams they dethroned. Boston had their epic runs in the earlier years of the franchise and certainly can prove capable of winning once more.

They just need to make sure other teams are kept at bay. Because if they aren’t changing the schemes up much, other teams will be able to jump on them, and be able to adjust to what it is they’re doing.

7. A Much Improved Eastern Conference

It was a splashy summer for the New York Knicks, who traded for not one but two new starters in the form of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges. They were left with little depth, but the top of their lineup looks like they can go toe-to-toe with anybody.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who challenged Boston in round two without two starters, added a new coach to run it back. Not to forget a healthy Giannis in Milwaukee, or the Heat getting Jimmy Butler back. Philly added Paul George. The Orlando Magic added two-time champ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Boston is going to have to beat deeper, tougher teams this time around. It won’t be easy.

6. Aging Veterans

Every team in the NBA would love to have Al Horford. An aging veteran who is still able to go out there in his late-30s and impact the game, anywhere from 20-30 minutes. He can hit the three. He can protect the rim. He’s making plays on both ends.

But of course, he is getting older. Jrue Holiday is now 34, with a few finals appearances. These are the only “old” guys on the team, meaning older than 30, but even still: They are the keys to the puzzle. If they can stay healthy, it will be hard for anybody to dethrone them.

Especially when Holiday can guard all five positions and then turn around and make timely baskets on the other end.

5. The Health of Kristaps Porzingis

Even though Boston won some big games without him a year ago, the key to a successful repeat is a healthy Kristaps Porzingis. He can spread the defense out as far as he’d like. He is an incredible rim protector with his 7-foot-2 frame. And his offensive capabilities put the team on a MonStars level.

Porzingis has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, but it showed when Boston went 43-14 when KP was suited up. They were also winning without him, but the versatility he brings is something they cannot be without if they want to repeat.

4. Team Health Overall

Luckily for the C’s, none of their young core was hurt during the postseason. Jayson Tatum injured his ankle in the opening minutes of Game 7 against Miami the year prior, and it clearly hindered them.

He and Jaylen Brown were healthy throughout their run to the top, and so no adjustments were needed. They had the ever-versatile Derrick White hitting big shots and guarding on defense. The entire bench was healthy and so it gave them options to replace Porzingis, as he was the only guy down.

If any of the stars get hurt, the team could certainly look a little more vulnerable. Time will tell.

3. Resting on Their Laurels

This does not always plague winning teams, but it has in the past. The Celtics could remain content with the first title they’ve won. There is the off chance they can look back and remain proud of what they did, and move forward.

The more likely scenario they would use is that they keep last season in the past and fully focus on the one ahead. Boston did struggle to put both the Cavaliers and Pacers away until the late stages of their respective playoff series, saving their best until the end of the games.

A win is a win on the big stage, but things like that may potentially haunt them this time around.

2. Burnout/Fatigue

Burnout can happen with a team right after a title run. It is a little less likely for the Celtics, truthfully, since none of their series last year went beyond five games, but it is still possible. All this basketball, plus Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday had a shorter offseason since they played in the Olympics.

Fatigue is a normal thing for these guys, and with less of a break, more games, and not using too many rest days, they could get tired. With some other squads prioritizing keeping players fresh, and having had longer offseasons, perhaps it will feature negatively.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have had all summer to prepare. The Sixers lost in the opening round. There is fuel to the fire. Cleveland, who lost to Boston in five, has kept things fresh.

Fatigue and burnout happen. Time to see if it hits Boston when we get to the later part of the season.

1. Other Teams Figuring Them Out

The biggest reason for the Celtics to fail to repeat is something we’ve been echoing throughout this article. And it’s, plain and simply put, that other teams may just figure them out. With how well they play on the defensive end, they are never a team you can just go out and finish games against without being your very best.

They went 64-18 last year. 16-3 in the playoffs. It’s hard to beat them multiple times in a series, as the 2023 Miami Heat were the last ones to do so.

Boston added Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis last year to make sure everything was shored up. They traded their beloved guard of many years, Marcus Smart. They shipped out 6th man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. They didn’t retain Grant Williams. Decisions were made. And it won them the title.

The Celtics may just be figured out. Or perhaps they will just run it back. Plain and simple. Repeat champs.

Do you have Boston repeating as champs in 2024-25? Let us know in the comments.