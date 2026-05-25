Celtics Star Gets Major Jaylen Brown Message After NBA Honor

The Boston Celtics may be watching the playoffs from home, but one of their own just received a significant individual honor. Derrick White was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team on Friday, the first time in his career he has earned that distinction.

His teammate Jaylen Brown made sure nobody missed the moment.

Brown Praises White After Historic Honor

Brown was quick to weigh in after White’s selection was announced. He called it a deserved recognition for someone who had delivered all season on the defensive end. “Had a hell of a defensive season,” Brown said.

Brown went further, expressing genuine admiration for White’s defensive instincts. He described White’s timing and ability to make impact plays as a natural gift, adding that his basketball IQ is what truly sets him apart from other defenders in the league. Brown even admitted to being envious of that quality in his teammate.

The praise carried extra weight given the context. Back in January, Brown had publicly made the case that White deserved First Team All-Defense consideration, even floating him as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. The selection validated what Brown had been saying for months.

What White Did to Earn It

The numbers backed up the recognition. White recorded 98 blocks during the regular season, the eighth-most ever recorded by a guard in a single NBA season, and led all guards in that category. He averaged a career-high 1.3 blocks per game alongside 1.1 steals per outing, also a career best.

White had previously made the All-Defensive Second Team twice in the last three years but had never broken through to the first team. This season removed any doubt. His defense never wavered even as his shooting fluctuated throughout the year.

He joins Rudy Gobert, Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, and Ausar Thompson on the All-Defensive First Team. White is one of just 17 Celtics in franchise history to earn an All-Defensive Team selection.

What It Means for the Celtics

The timing is bittersweet. Boston would have loved to celebrate this honor while still competing for a championship, but the Celtics are already preparing for next season after an early exit from the playoffs.

White’s recognition is a reminder of what this team has in him. His defensive contributions often go unnoticed in box scores because he impacts games in ways that traditional stats do not fully capture. Brown has understood that for a long time. Now the rest of the league has too.

Final Word for the Celtics

White earned this. The numbers were historic for a guard. The impact was felt every night.

Brown said it best back in January and said it again on Monday. His teammate belongs among the best defenders in the league.

Now it is official.