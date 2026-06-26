Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Trade Scenario for All-Star Center Emerges

Jaylen Brown‘s future with the Boston Celtics remains one of the NBA offseason’s biggest storylines.

Two days after Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens publicly reaffirmed Brown’s importance to the franchise, another report suggested one unexpected trade scenario still cannot be dismissed.

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, league sources have advised against completely ruling out a sign-and-trade framework involving Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren.

The report comes on the heels of ESPN insider Shams Charania‘s revelation that the Celtics remain actively engaged in trade discussions involving Brown after their unsuccessful pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Celtics Continue Exploring Jaylen Brown Trade Market

Appearing on ESPN before the start of the second round of the NBA Draft, Charania said multiple teams remain engaged with Boston regarding Brown.

“The Boston Celtics are actively engaged in trade talks surrounding Jaylen Brown with multiple interested teams,” Charania said.

More significantly, Charania said rival executives believe Boston is approaching those conversations with genuine intent.

“I’m told there’s a sense of purpose from teams around the league that they feel from the Celtics in these conversations,” Charania said.

Charania also cautioned that no deal appears imminent because Brown remains under contract for three more seasons on his supermax extension.

It remains unclear whether Detroit is among the teams currently engaged in those talks.

Instead, Stein and Fischer identified the Pistons as one potential trade framework that league sources believe should not be ruled out.

Jalen Duren Could Address Celtics’ Biggest Need

According to Stein and Fischer, a deal would likely require restricted free agent Jalen Duren to agree to a new contract before being sent to Boston in a sign-and-trade for Brown.

Such a scenario would represent a dramatic shift for both organizations.

Detroit has long viewed Duren and Ausar Thompson as foundational pieces alongside Cade Cunningham, while the Celtics have built around the All-NBA tandem of Brown and Jayson Tatum for years.

Still, Stein and Fischer reported that an early gulf in extension negotiations between the Pistons and their All-Star center has created enough uncertainty that league sources are not dismissing the concept outright.

The fit is understandable from Boston’s perspective.

The Celtics have been searching for more interior size after their failed pursuit of Antetokounmpo, and Duren would immediately provide a young, athletic center capable of anchoring the paint while growing alongside Tatum.

Brad Stevens Publicly Backed Brown

The latest report surfaced less than 48 hours after Stevens attempted to calm speculation surrounding Brown.

Following the first round of the NBA Draft, Stevens revealed he had met with Brown multiple times this offseason and maintained regular communication with his representatives throughout the recent trade speculation.

“Jaylen Brown’s a big part of us,” Stevens said. “I’m never going to predict the future, but every indication, everything that I think about over the past few years has been building around those guys.”

Stevens also acknowledged the emotional toll of seeing Brown’s name repeatedly surface in blockbuster trade rumors.

“It’s not fun,” Stevens said. “I’m empathetic towards that. It’s not fun to be through that.”

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The comments marked Boston’s strongest public endorsement of Brown since reports surfaced that the Celtics offered Brown and two future first-round picks to the Milwaukee Bucks in an unsuccessful attempt to acquire Antetokounmpo before the Bucks accepted Miami’s package.

Rival Executives Believe Celtics’ Situation Has Changed

Despite Stevens’ public support, Stein and Fischer reported that rival teams remain convinced Boston cannot simply move past the Antetokounmpo pursuit as though nothing happened.

“The Celtics, too, are known to be seeking the addition of a greater interior presence this offseason,” Stein and Fischer wrote.

They added that rival executives believe Boston “can’t just stuff its toothpaste back in the tube” after Brown’s involvement in trade talks became so public.

Whether that ultimately leads to a deal with Detroit, another franchise or no trade at all remains to be seen.

The Pistons have repeatedly maintained that re-signing Duren remains one of their top offseason priorities, and Stein and Fischer noted Boston could certainly find another trade partner if it ultimately decides to move Brown.

But with Charania reporting that the Celtics remain actively engaged in trade discussions and The Stein Line identifying another intriguing possibility, the questions surrounding Brown’s future are showing no signs of disappearing.