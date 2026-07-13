Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Links Up with LeBron James Amid Free Agency Rumors

The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a strange spot this offseason. While the team looks stronger than it did on paper entering the 2025-26 campaign, the C’s and their fans are reeling after Jaylen Brown was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers in a controversial trade earlier this month. In the process, all eyes have quickly turned to Jayson Tatum.

With Brown gone, the Celtics are unequivocally Tatum’s team moving forward. The front office is aiming to create salary cap space and acquire assets that give it the flexibility to make a big move that will properly allow them to replace Brown. As of right now, that seems unlikely to happen this offseason, but with the team remaining a dark-horse contender for LeBron James in free agency, folks were quick to note the duo hanging out at a Jay-Z concert on Sunday night.

Jayson Tatum, LeBron James Spotted at Jay-Z Concert Together

After letting the Los Angeles Lakers know he was planning on departing in free agency this offseason, teams have quickly swarmed James, even though he’s set to enter his age-42 season. While nobody knows which way James will go, it seems like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, and Philadelphia 76ers are the frontrunners for his services.

However, along the way, James’ agent, Rich Paul, revealed that he would be open to playing for the C’s. One of the main draws here is Tatum, who has developed a close relationship with James off the court over the years. While teaming up with a guy like Stephen Curry on the Warriors is obviously enticing, joining forces with Tatum could also be something that entices James.

On Saturday, Tatum and James were seen spending time with each other at a concert, fueling rumors that he could be considering signing with the C’s in free agency. Again, the pair were seen at a Jay-Z concert on Sunday night, which has led to Boston generating some real traction in the James free agency sweepstakes from seemingly out of nowhere.

Could the Celtics Actually Sign LeBron James in Free Agency?

You can never say never in the NBA — after all, who thought Brown would actually be traded to the Sixers — but it seems like the Celtics face long odds to sign James, even with this development. Boston is focused on maintaining as much future flexibility as possible, and signing James could disrupt those plans (depending on how much money he is looking for from interested teams).

Boston has a decent starting lineup alongside Tatum right now, as Derrick White and Payton Pritchard are leading the way in the backcourt, while Paul George and Mitchell Robinson comprise the rest of the frontcourt. Where James would fit in that picture is unknown, but Boston could certainly use more top-end talent now that Brown is gone, so a shocking move cannot be ruled out here until he officially puts pen to paper on his next contract.