Mitchell Robinson Takes Shot at Knicks After Signing with Celtics in Free Agency

The Boston Celtics have stunned the NBA world by trading Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers. However, that wasn’t the only move the team made on Wednesday, as the front office also signed center Mitchell Robinson and veteran guard Mike Conley to deals in free agency.

The addition of Robinson, who signed a three-year, $47.4 million contract, certainly fills an area of need for the Celtics, as reinforcing their center rotation was one of the top items on their offseason to-do list. Seeing him leave the New York Knicks for Boston, though, was certainly a surprise, and in a post on social media, he ended up taking a parting shot at his former team after joining the C’s.

Mitchell Robinson Breaks Silence on Celtics’ Free Agency Decision

Robinson spent the first eight years of his career with the Knicks, and while he certainly has his limitations, he became a valuable part of New York’s rotation on its way to winning the 2026 NBA Finals. In the 2025-26 campaign, Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game while shooting 72.3% from the field.

Boston had success turning both Neemias Queta and Luka Garza into centers capable of holding their own in big moments, but they both struggled defensively against the likes of Joel Embiid in the team’s first-round series against Philadelphia. Robinson will help in that department, as he’s a versatile defender who can make a big impact on the glass as well.

Considering how much time Robinson spent with the Knicks, though, seeing him bolt for the Celtics was a shock, even for fans of the team. On social media, Robinson seemed to take a parting shot at his longtime team, saying that he didn’t want to leave the Knicks, but he was left no choice.

“I tried brother I didn’t want this to happen hopefully the truth comes out at some point. I’m gonna miss you big dawg! Keep bring great,” Robinson said in reply to Anunoby in a comment section on Instagram.

Mitchell Robinson Set to Fill Important Role for the Celtics

Robinson isn’t a perfect player, as he isn’t exactly known for his scoring, and he is arguably the worst free-throw shooter in the league. Still, his ability to make an impact as a rebounder and a defender makes him a strong complement to Queta and Garza, both of whom are known for their offensive capabilities. Put it all together, and head coach Joe Mazzulla has several different options he can turn to, depending on the situation the Celtics find themselves in.

As of right now, Robinson appears set to be penciled in as a starter for Boston in the post-Jaylen Brown era of this team. It seems like more moves are coming, but regardless, it looks like Robinson is going to play a big role for this team moving forward. And along the way, he will get several chances to stick it his former Knicks team.