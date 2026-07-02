NBA Trade Rumors: More Celtics Moves, Lakers Options & Big Board

The NBA trade rumor mill whirled out of control over the last couple of days, and landed with some truly shocking deals–the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, the Hornets’ LaMelo Ball and the Grizzlies Ja Morant among them, with the Giannis Antetokounmpo deal having started things last week.

While the mill will slow now, it is not stopped. There could yet be more action–some big, some small.

The Brown trade sent shockwaves across the league because, on the heels of the Antetokounmpo trade, one thing has become obvious: Teams are increasingly weighing overwrought max contacts, like that of Brown, in how they value players. The fact that Brown is owed more than $180 million over three years certainly cost Boston in the return package, just as it cost the Bucks with Antetokounmpo. The one next natural step would be for teams to be more judicious in handing out max deals–for too long NBA front offices have given stars the max out of a sense of duty more than value. Teams should begin negotiating more on max deals.

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The finger-pointing has begun in Boston, and while many are blaming new owner Bill Chisholm, the fact is that he did not mandate a Brown trade. And Brown did not ask for a trade. Which means responsibility falls squarely on Brad Stevens, who has been all but sainted in Boston. That will change after this debacle–unless Stevens pulls something else out of his sleeve this summer. The one way the Celtics could salvage things is, perhaps, a Trey Murphy trade, now that they have added draft capital.

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… The Lakers are weighing what’s next, too. They would like to add a power forward to the mix, and are actively shopping Jarred Vanderbilt’s contract, but the team has no draft capital left after the Walker Kessler sign-and-trade on Wednesday. They could look to waive and stretch Vanderbilt’s deal to create more room.

OK, let’s get into what’s happened and who could still be on the market …

NBA’s Blockbuster Deals

It has been an active summer on the NBA trade rumor market, as several stars have been dealt. But the return value for some of those stars has been surprisingly low …

Celtics-Sixers Trade

Jaylen Brown, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $183 million.) The Celtics set out to find a package of four first-round picks or a young superstar, but came away with about half that. A 2028 first-round pick that could convert to a swap, Philly’s 2031 unprotected first-rounder, and two second-round picks.

Paul George, Sixers. (Remaining contract: two years, $110 million, including player option). George has been healthy for just 78 games over the last two seasons, and the Celtics could look to trade him off, either in the short-term or the longer term.

Hornets-Timberwolves Trade

LaMelo Ball, Hornets. (Remaining contract: three years, $131 million.) TRADED to Timberwolves. Ball will connect with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota as the team tries to give the offense a strong No. 2 scoring option without moving off of Jaden McDaniels. The Hornets will get Naz Reid and a first-round pick in 2033, plus three swaps and three second-round picks. This deal was folded into the Wolves’ Julius Randle-Nets trade.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: three years, $103 million). TRADED to Hornets. The Wolves did not want to trade Reid, of course, and now are faced with a severe weakness in the frontcourt. But they feel the cost of replacing him was outweighed by the Ball opportunity. Again, this deal was folded into the Wolves’ Julius Randle-Nets trade.

Heat-Bucks Trade

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $120 million.) TRADED to Heat. The deal is done, and Antetokounmpo is off to Miami. Bobby Portis also is going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Bobby Portis, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including player option.) TRADED to Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Tyler Herro, Heat. (Remaining contract: one year, $33 million.) TRADED to Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick. But the Bucks could still seek to move Herro before the trade becomes official.

Grizzlies-Blazers trade

Ja Morant, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $86 million.) TRADED to Blazers. Portland took the gamble on Morant, sending out Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, finally giving some closure to the Grizz.

Jerami Grant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $70 million.) TRADED to Memphis. Memphis could ride it out with Grant, but might look to flip him elsewhere, perhaps during the season. Raptors-Clippers trade Kawhi Leonard, Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $50 million.) TRADED to Toronto. Despite the lingering Aspiration scandal, the Clippers moved Leonard to the Raptors for a package of Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks (2031 and 2033), plus a swap and two second-round picks. Brandon Ingram, Raptors. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million, team option.) TRADED to LA Clippers. Ingram heads to LA in the Kawhi Leonard deal.

More Trades Logging In

Timberwolves-Nets-Bulls Trade

Julius Randle, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $69 million including player option.) TRADED to Nets. Randle is heading to the Nets after a miserable playoff performance sent up subtle shots from teammates and wide calls to ship out Randle. The Wolves did so, and used the resulting flexibility to re-sign Dosunmu and acquire LaMelo Ball.

Nic Claxton, Nets. (Remaining contract: two years, $42 million.) TRADED to Bulls. The Bulls gave up next to nothing as the Nets were looking to simply clear Claxton off their books. Chicago is hoping for a bounce back now that he is out of Brooklyn.

Pistons-Grizzlies Trade

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including team option.) TRADED to Grizzlies. Stewart was traded on Wednesday night for three second-round picks, a move that gives the Pistons flexibility in free agency and adds another tough, young big to the Grizzlies roster.

Pistons-Thunder Trade

Isaiah Joe, Thunder. (Remaining contract: Two years, $22.6 million, including team option.) TRADED to Pistons. Joe was dealt to the Pistons in a salary dump as Oklahoma City wrestles with cutting payroll while still maintaining status as a Finals contender. Joe averaged 11.1 points and made 42.3% of his 3s last year.

Suns-Hornets Trade

Miles Bridges, Hornets. (Remaining contract: One year, $22 million) TRADED to Suns. The interest in Bridges was limited because of his 2022 domestic abuse case, but the Suns decided they could stomach that history. The Hornets are sending the Suns a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick for Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and a 2033 first-rounder.

NBA Trade Rumors: Stars on the Market Still?

So, who’s left? While the bulk of the activity in the NBA generally goes down by the time summer league starts–this weekend–there are still deals that could unfold over a longer time this offseason. Start with stars …

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $160 million.) The door is open on a Murray trade, and it makes sense–it could create some room for the Nuggets to retool the supporting cast around Jokic. But stars are hard to find, which is why Denver probably will choose to make more cosmetic changes elsewhere, perhaps dealing Gordon and/or Cam Johnson.

Kevin Durant, Rockets. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million, player option.) Still one of the league’s best pure scorers, but Durant is also a headache few teams want to employ. The Rockets could test his market after the first wave of free agency ends, but it’s been quiet on the Durant front this summer.

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million, including player option.) The Wizards are in no hurry to trade Davis, and have been telling teams they intend to keep him. They’d be happy to start the season with Davis on board and hope that he bounces back after playing just 20 games last year. The Wiz will either (A) get really competitive really fast or (B) be mediocre and look to deal off Davis, with rehabbed trade value, in February.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million.) The Mavericks have yet to give any indication that they are going to move Irving, at least in the short term. The Timberwolves’ move for LaMelo Ball crosses them off the list of Irving suitors, and there would not be many more other teams interested in him.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one year, $57 million.) The big thing here is this: The Warriors have told Butler he won’t be dealt. Would they break their word to make a blockbuster deal? Doubtful (possible, but doubtful.) Butler has turned up in NBA trade rumors, but he is probably out until Christmas or later as he recovers from January ACL surgery, and there are not many teams looking to add a rehabbing 36-year-old to their mix.

Young Trade Targets to Watch

It’s hard to bring in a young star–or even a young potential star–on the trade market. But there could be some wrangling for these guys, the 25-and-under crowd.

Jalen Duren, Pistons. (Remaining contract: Restricted free agent.) Walker Kessler was able to buck years of restricted free-agency frustration by getting the Jazz to agree to a sign-and-trade with the Lakers. Can Duren do the same in Detroit? It’s doubtful–Duren is a better player and the Pistons do not intend to let hm walk.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) Though he is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, there are questions on how serious New Orleans would be about trading Murphy. One exec says it will take a Desmond Bane-style offer (four picks and a player) to pry him from New Orleans. The Pels are not getting that much, but there is still a very strong market for Murphy if they want to make that plunge.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million.) The Cavs say they’re running it back with the same core as last year, which is baffling. Cleveland could get a nice haul for Mobley, who has shown star potential and has a max contract, but whose growth has plateaued with this team. The Cavs are not a real contender, and the roster is far too expensive.

Franz Wagner, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $184 million.) The Magic are a darkhorse on the NBA trade rumor circuit. Generally, when a team fires its coach, it will give the new coach some time to coach the stars before deciding to make further changes. But the Magic could surprise everyone and make a preemptive move. Teammate Banchero could be the potential trade bait, but Wagner’s injury struggles might make Orlando more willing to move on.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Williamson averaged 21.0 points in 62 games, and New Orleans will be tempted to keep him on board because of it–or, just as likely, they’ll be tempted to sell high.

Eastern Conference Targets: Myles Turner Movement?

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) Allen’s name is again making the rounds as a player who could be sent out in a sign-and-trade for LeBron James. But it’s a longshot. Still, it’s more likely that Allen gets traded than Evan Mobley, and the Cavaliers could get a good package in return. Allen is a standard offensive center but is a valued rim-runner who can protect the paint.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: three years, $80 million.) Milwaukee has little incentive to keep Turner, but reports suggest they are not shopping him–yet. The Bucks might be willing to start the season with Turner and flip him at the deadline, but the right offer probably lands him elsewhere. The Bucks have more to gain by playing young bigs Dieng and Kel’El Ware significant minutes so he could keep popping up in NBA trade rumors.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Rumors have started cropping up about Porter Jr., but the Nets have not gotten the kind of draft-asset offers they’d hoped for. He’s long been connected to the Warriors in a deal, but there’s not yet been any movement there. It’s entirely possible the Nets will just bring him back, but with Randle on board, they’re setting themselves up for a tough go of things defensively.

Derrick White, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $98 million.) It’s been quiet on the White trade front, but perhaps after deciding to pull back on Brown trades, Boston will look at White’s market. The team does not want to sell low on White after a tough shooting season, and the Celtics still value his contributions. But if the right offer–especially for a big guy–comes along, they’d pull the trigger.

NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Western Conference Targets

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $93 million.) Strong chance he is dealt, but the Kings need to find a team that can take on his remaining money as he comes off knee surgery. Would the Pistons really want to take him on for Duren? Seems unlikely.

Jrue Holiday, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $72 million, with player option.) Certainly, something has to give in Portland with the arrival of Morant.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74 million, including player option.) It’s already been a busy summer for the Timberwolves, and Gobert is due a contract extension this year. But the Wolves could shuffle him out and seek to bring in younger pieces for the frontcourt.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million.) LaVine picked up the player option worth $49 million. Does his expiring contract become easier to dump?

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Gordon has struggled to stay healthy, but is still a valued connective piece when he plays. He needs to be a No. 3/4 option on a good team, and teams aren’t falling over themselves to cough up assets for that.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 3 years, $54 million.) Gafford will be 28 in October, and with the Mavs focused on getting younger, moving him along has been one of the team’s top options. The concern is whether the guy the Mavs want to be their stalwart center–Dereck Lively II–can stay healthy. Lively has played 98 games in three seasons.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Washington’s extension kicks in this year, though, so he might be a better trade target down the line.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: one year, $17 million.) Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson has been a disaster in Denver, and he has been a prominent feature on the NBA trade rumor mill for years now. He still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest. He did not fit with the Nuggets, but he is a very good 3-and-D player and can return to form elsewhere.