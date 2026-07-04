NBA Trade Rumors: Trey Murphy, Anthony Davis, More Lakers Deals and the Big Board

All right, it is July 4, the day that, 10 years ago, Kevin Durant changed the course of league history and decided to join the Golden State Warriors. That was free agency, though, and this league is now mostly about the ever-churning NBA trade rumor mill. And it is churning, so let’s get some updates …

With Jaylen Brown now traded, the focus has shifted to Trey Murphy of the Pelicans, who has been drawing trade interest for six months now. New Orleans has asked for a “Desmond Bane-type” package of four picks, but around the league, the feeling is that he could be had for three. That’s a better return than the Celtics got for Brown, but one Western Conference executive noted, “The numbers are better on Trey, and the contract is better (three years, $87 million).”

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… Those Lakers fans hoping that the team can benefit when LeBron James picks his next team by executing a sign-and-trade will need to remember: the Lakers can’t sign-and-trade James, or Rui Hachimura for that matter. L.A. had to renounce rights to those players to sign the four players they added this week, and that removes the sign-and-trade possibility. The Hawks, by comparison, declined the option on Jonathan Kuminga but did not renounce his rights, so they could sign-and-trade him.

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… The Lakers do need to dump some more money in the next few days to make all their recent signings legal. They can do so by cutting ties with Jarred Vanderbilt and stretching his cap hit, or they could find a salary dump for Dalton Knecht. The Lakers got two second-round picks from Washington for Ayton, and could attach those to Vanderbilt and salary-dump his contract, which has $12 million next year and a player option for $13 million in 2027-28.

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… The Cavaliers could look to make a move to add a veteran depth piece, but when it comes to the LeBron James chase, Cleveland feels it is in the lead and has the best top-end talent of any team chasing James.

NBA Trade Rumors Still Swirl Around Anthony Davis

As we’ve repeated several times, the Warriors have two immediate problems when it comes to trading for Anthony Davis, and two long-term problems. The immediate problems are whether the Wizards want to trade Davis (so far, they haven’t) and whether the Warriors care about lying to Jimmy Butler, who has been told he won’t be traded. The second one isn’t changing, but the Wiz might soften on their first stance now that they’ve added center Deandre Ayton in a trade with the Lakers.

The Wizards could go double-big and play Davis at power forward. But that won’t do much to help develop former No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr, so it could be in Washington’s best interest to make a move.

The long-term issues–giving up two first-round picks and needing to give Davis an extension–are still in place, too. The second apron is hitting the NBA trade rumor mill, which is a nice segue to the Big Board …

NBA’s Blockbuster Deals

The NBA trade rumor market has been bustling, and stars have been on the move. Here’s a look at what’s happened so far …

Celtics-Sixers Trade

Jaylen Brown, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $183 million.) The Celtics set out to find a package of four first-round picks or a young superstar, but came away with about half that. A 2028 first-round pick that could convert to a swap, Philly’s 2031 unprotected first-rounder, and two second-round picks.

Paul George, Sixers. (Remaining contract: two years, $110 million, including player option). George has been healthy for just 78 games over the last two seasons, and the Celtics could look to trade him off, either in the short-term or the longer term.

Hornets-Timberwolves Trade

LaMelo Ball, Hornets. (Remaining contract: three years, $131 million.) TRADED to Timberwolves. Ball will connect with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota as the team tries to give the offense a strong No. 2 scoring option without moving off of Jaden McDaniels. The Hornets will get Naz Reid and a first-round pick in 2033, plus three swaps and three second-round picks. This deal was folded into the Wolves’ Julius Randle-Nets trade.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: three years, $103 million). TRADED to Hornets. The Wolves did not want to trade Reid, of course, and now are faced with a severe weakness in the frontcourt. But they feel the cost of replacing him was outweighed by the Ball opportunity. Again, this deal was folded into the Wolves’ Julius Randle-Nets trade.

Heat-Bucks Trade

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $120 million.) TRADED to Heat. The deal is done, and Antetokounmpo is off to Miami. Bobby Portis also is going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Bobby Portis, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including player option.) TRADED to Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Tyler Herro, Heat. (Remaining contract: one year, $33 million.) TRADED to Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick. But the Bucks could still seek to move Herro before the trade becomes official.

Grizzlies-Blazers trade

Ja Morant, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $86 million.) TRADED to Blazers. Portland took the gamble on Morant, sending out Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, finally giving some closure to the Grizz.

Jerami Grant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $70 million.) TRADED to Memphis. Memphis could ride it out with Grant, but might look to flip him elsewhere, perhaps during the season. Raptors-Clippers trade Kawhi Leonard, Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $50 million.) TRADED to Toronto. Despite the lingering Aspiration scandal, the Clippers moved Leonard to the Raptors for a package of Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks (2031 and 2033), plus a swap and two second-round picks. Brandon Ingram, Raptors. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million, team option.) TRADED to LA Clippers. Ingram heads to LA in the Kawhi Leonard deal.

More Trades Logging In

Timberwolves-Nets-Bulls Trade

Julius Randle, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $69 million including player option.) TRADED to Nets. Randle is heading to the Nets after a miserable playoff performance sent up subtle shots from teammates and wide calls to ship out Randle. The Wolves did so, and used the resulting flexibility to re-sign Dosunmu and acquire LaMelo Ball.

Nic Claxton, Nets. (Remaining contract: two years, $42 million.) TRADED to Bulls. The Bulls gave up next to nothing as the Nets were looking to simply clear Claxton off their books. Chicago is hoping for a bounce back now that he is out of Brooklyn.

Pistons-Grizzlies Trade

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including team option.) TRADED to Grizzlies. Stewart was traded on Wednesday night for three second-round picks, a move that gives the Pistons flexibility in free agency and adds another tough, young big to the Grizzlies roster.

Pistons-Thunder Trade

Isaiah Joe, Thunder. (Remaining contract: Two years, $22.6 million, including team option.) TRADED to Pistons. Joe was dealt to the Pistons in a salary dump as Oklahoma City wrestles with cutting payroll while still maintaining status as a Finals contender. Joe averaged 11.1 points and made 42.3% of his 3s last year.

Suns-Hornets Trade

Miles Bridges, Hornets. (Remaining contract: One year, $22 million) TRADED to Suns. The interest in Bridges was limited because of his 2022 domestic abuse case, but the Suns decided they could stomach that history. The Hornets are sending the Suns a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick for Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and a 2033 first-rounder.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would Anyone Want Kevin Durant?

So, who’s left? While the bulk of the activity in the NBA generally goes down by the time summer league starts–this weekend–there are still deals that could unfold over a longer time this offseason. Start with stars …

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $160 million.) The door is open on a Murray trade, and it makes sense–it could create some room for the Nuggets to retool the supporting cast around Jokic. But stars are hard to find, which is why Denver probably will choose to make more cosmetic changes elsewhere, perhaps dealing Gordon and/or Cam Johnson.

Kevin Durant, Rockets. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million, player option.) Still one of the league’s best pure scorers, but Durant is also a headache few teams want to employ. The Rockets could test his market after the first wave of free agency ends, but it’s been quiet on the Durant front this summer.

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million, including player option.) The Wizards are in no hurry to trade Davis, and have been telling teams they intend to keep him. They’d be happy to start the season with Davis on board and hope that he bounces back after playing just 20 games last year. The Wiz will either (A) get really competitive really fast or (B) be mediocre and look to deal off Davis, with rehabbed trade value, in February.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million.) The Mavericks have yet to give any indication that they are going to move Irving, at least in the short term. The Timberwolves’ move for LaMelo Ball crosses them off the list of Irving suitors, and there would not be many more other teams interested in him.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one year, $57 million.) The big thing here is this: The Warriors have told Butler he won’t be dealt. Would they break their word to make a blockbuster deal? Doubtful (possible, but doubtful.) Butler has turned up in NBA trade rumors, but he is probably out until Christmas or later as he recovers from January ACL surgery, and there are not many teams looking to add a rehabbing 36-year-old to their mix.

NBA Trade Rumors Crop Up on Warriors Youngster

It’s hard to bring in a young star–or even a young potential star–on the trade market. But there could be some wrangling for these guys, the 25-and-under crowd.

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody has developed into a valuable piece for Golden State, but a nasty knee injury could keep him out for most of next season. The Warriors are short on time, so could move Moody to make room for LeBron James or Rui Hachimura.

Jalen Duren, Pistons. (Remaining contract: Restricted free agent.) The more time passes without news on Duren, the more obvious it becomes that the Pistons are planning to wait him out. That’s how things usually go in restricted free agency–the Walker Kessler situation was the exception–and the Pistons expect to eventually work out a deal that satisfies both sides.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) Though he is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, there are questions on how serious New Orleans would be about trading Murphy. One exec says it will take a Desmond Bane-style offer (four picks and a player) to pry him from New Orleans. The Pels are not getting that much, but there is still a very strong market for Murphy if they want to make that plunge.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million.) The Cavs say they’re running it back with the same core as last year, which is baffling. Cleveland could get a nice haul for Mobley, who has shown star potential and has a max contract, but whose growth has plateaued with this team. The Cavs are not a real contender, and the roster is far too expensive.

Franz Wagner, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $184 million.) The NBA trade rumor mill has not circles around Orlando much, but the Magic could be up to something. It’s not likely to be a star trade, but eventually, the team may decide either Wagenr or Paolo Banchero should go.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Williamson averaged 21.0 points in 62 games, and New Orleans will be tempted to keep him on board because of it–or, just as likely, they’ll be tempted to sell high.

Eastern Conference Targets: Derrick White Next?

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) If the Cavs want to make a move to entice LeBron James to Cleveland, Allen could be the bait. It’s more likely that Allen gets traded than Evan Mobley, and the Cavaliers could get a star in return. Allen is a standard offensive center but is a valued rim-runner who can protect the paint.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: three years, $80 million.) Milwaukee has little incentive to keep Turner, but reports suggest they are not shopping him–yet. The Bucks might be willing to start the season with Turner and flip him at the deadline, but the right offer probably lands him elsewhere. The Bucks have more to gain by playing young bigs Dieng and Kel’El Ware significant minutes so he could keep popping up in NBA trade rumors.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Rumors have started cropping up about Porter Jr., but the Nets have not gotten the kind of draft-asset offers they’d hoped for. New draft rules mean the Nets will want to be competitive next season, so Porter could stick around and be dealt at the February deadline.

Derrick White, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $98 million.) The Celtics were not as disappointed in White and his terrible shooting season (39.4% from the field) as the rest of us, so it is doubtful they will move him in the end. But after the Brown trade, the door is at least open.

NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Western Conference Targets

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $93 million.) Strong chance he is dealt, but the Kings need to find a team that can take on his remaining money as he comes off knee surgery. Hornets and Pistons rumors have so far been fruitless.

Jrue Holiday, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $72 million, with player option.) Certainly, something has to give in Portland with the arrival of Morant. Holiday is not getting any younger, but he has value around the NBA.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74 million, including player option.) It’s already been a busy summer for the Timberwolves, and Gobert is due a contract extension this year. They’re not eager to give him one. That leaves open the possibility the Wolves could shuffle him out and seek to bring in younger pieces for the frontcourt.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million.) LaVine picked up the player option worth $49 million. Does his expiring contract become easier to dump?

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Gordon has struggled to stay healthy, but is still a valued connective piece when he plays. He needs to be a No. 3/4 option on a good team, and teams aren’t falling over themselves to cough up assets for that.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 3 years, $54 million.) Gafford will be 28 in October, and with the Mavs focused on getting younger, moving him along has been one of the team’s top options. The concern is whether the guy the Mavs want to be their stalwart center–Dereck Lively II–can stay healthy. Lively has played 98 games in three seasons.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Washington’s extension kicks in this year, though, so he might be a better trade target down the line.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: one year, $17 million.) Another aging Mav! Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson has been a disaster in Denver, and he has been a prominent feature on the NBA trade rumor mill for years now. He still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest.